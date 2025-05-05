Mini-heatwave set to hit England with highs of 27C as dry May continues

5 May 2025, 20:19

Record high temperatures were reported in the UK on Thursday
Record high temperatures were reported in the UK on Thursday. Picture: Getty

By Frankie Elliott

England is set to bask in another mini-heatwave next week, with temperatures reaching a scorching 27°C.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Midlands, North West of England, and the South are most likely to sizzle in the sun on Monday, May 19.

It means May's dry start will continue, despite some scattered showers hitting the eastern counties over the Bank Holiday weekend.

The cooler conditions came after record high temperatures were reported on Thursday.

Cloudier weather in the east is expected on Tuesday, while sheltered western counties will hold on to mainly dry, sunny weather.

Netweather TV's Ian Simpson said: "A week ago, it looked likely that the high pressure would continue to move out to the west of Britain, resulting in increasingly wet and unsettled weather, but now this looks unlikely. Medium-range forecast models are now suggesting high pressure will move back eastwards again during next week.

"High pressure will often be centred over north-western Britain, meaning that eastern England will often be more prone to relatively cool and cloudy weather, while north-western Britain is forecast to be particularly sunny.

It is quite common in spring and early summer for north-western Britain to be the driest and sunniest region of the UK, as this is the time of year when the prevailing westerlies are at their weakest and we often see a relatively high frequency of northerly and easterly winds."

The outlook for the rest of this week is also a dry one, with high pressure generally centred over the northern half of the UK.

Northern and eastern parts will see slightly more in the way of cloud at times, particularly on Wednesday and Thursday.

Sunshine will still be prevalent for most, however, and temperatures are expected to rise quite widely.

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

Motorcyclists also reported having a parked car's door opened as they approach (28%), and being blocked from filtering through traffic

Motorcyclists pelted with litter and blocked in traffic by drivers, road safety charity warns
New Scotland Yard Sign London

'We need to be vigilant in the UK about Iranian activity', warns security expert following thwarted terror attack
Crowds gathered to watch the procession along the Pall Mall

In pictures: VE Day celebrations take place across UK as country commemorates victory in Europe
A red arrows flypast has taken place over Buckingham Palace to mark the 80th anniversary of VE day

Crowds break out into applause as Red Arrows make dazzling display over Buckingham Palace to mark VE Day
Actor Timothy Spall performs his reading of Sir Winston Churchill's 1945 victory speech, during the 80th anniversary of VE Day, and in honour of those who served during the Second World War, in central London. Picture date: Monday May 5, 2025.

'Do not yield to violence and tyranny': Timothy Spall kicks off VE Day celebrations with moving Winston Churchill speech
Second World War veteran Alan Kennett

VE Day veteran remembers 'gobsmacking' moment he bumped into father during Normandy invasion
Metropolitan Police In London

Terror attack on UK was 'hours away' as police thwart plot with raids across Britain

King Charles III takes the salute from the military procession for the 80th anniversary of VE Day

King salutes military procession as VE Day commemorations begin to mark the 80th anniversary of Allied victory
Henley-on-Thames, UK. 4th May, 2025. In preparation for the 80th anniversary of VE Day celebrations, Mill Meadows has been decorated with a giant VE Day logo. Credit: Uwe Deffner/Alamy Live News

VE Day 2025: Everything you need to know as RAF flypast route revealed

University College London

University society says 'we can't sit back' after student's union suspends it over 'drone purchases for Ukraine'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News