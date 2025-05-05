Mini-heatwave set to hit England with highs of 27C as dry May continues

Record high temperatures were reported in the UK on Thursday. Picture: Getty

By Frankie Elliott

England is set to bask in another mini-heatwave next week, with temperatures reaching a scorching 27°C.

The Midlands, North West of England, and the South are most likely to sizzle in the sun on Monday, May 19.

It means May's dry start will continue, despite some scattered showers hitting the eastern counties over the Bank Holiday weekend.

The cooler conditions came after record high temperatures were reported on Thursday.

Cloudier weather in the east is expected on Tuesday, while sheltered western counties will hold on to mainly dry, sunny weather.

Netweather TV's Ian Simpson said: "A week ago, it looked likely that the high pressure would continue to move out to the west of Britain, resulting in increasingly wet and unsettled weather, but now this looks unlikely. Medium-range forecast models are now suggesting high pressure will move back eastwards again during next week.

After a chilly start, Tuesday will be another dry day for most of us. But will it be sunny or cloudy where you are?



Find out in the 4cast 👇 pic.twitter.com/oAHlXC0ilc — Met Office (@metoffice) May 5, 2025

"High pressure will often be centred over north-western Britain, meaning that eastern England will often be more prone to relatively cool and cloudy weather, while north-western Britain is forecast to be particularly sunny.

It is quite common in spring and early summer for north-western Britain to be the driest and sunniest region of the UK, as this is the time of year when the prevailing westerlies are at their weakest and we often see a relatively high frequency of northerly and easterly winds."

The outlook for the rest of this week is also a dry one, with high pressure generally centred over the northern half of the UK.

Northern and eastern parts will see slightly more in the way of cloud at times, particularly on Wednesday and Thursday.

Sunshine will still be prevalent for most, however, and temperatures are expected to rise quite widely.