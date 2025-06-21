This week’s heatwave may cause nearly 600 deaths, researchers say

Woman stays hydrated in a sunhat amid heatwave. Picture: Alamy

By Rose Morelli

Experts have used decades worth of data to predict excess mortality in relation to temperature, and say nearly 600 people may die between Thursday and Sunday.

Researchers at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LSHTM) and Imperial College London announced on Saturday that around 570 people will die from excess heat over the four day hot spell.

The excess deaths are expected to peak at around 266 on Saturday, when the heat will be at its most intense.

The Met Office has said temperatures will peak at 32C in the South East on Saturday afternoon, between the hours of 2pm and 7pm.

London is predicted to have the greatest number of excess deaths during this period, with the toll expected to reach 129.

The study estimated 114 of the excess deaths would have occurred on Thursday, 152 on Friday, and the remaining 37 on Sunday, when temperatures will fall back to the mid-20s.

Friday was the warmest day of the year so far, reaching temperatures of 30.8C - but that record is set to be smashed on Saturday.

The researchers have said this study highlights how extreme heat poses a growing threat to public health in the UK.

Heatwaves can pose serious risks to those with already compromised or fragile health, and the UK Health Security Agency issued an amber heat-health alert covering all of England.

The weekend is here



These are the weather details for Saturday ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/ItjIlsOgz9 — Met Office (@metoffice) June 20, 2025

The Met Office and the World Weather Attribution (WWA) have also issued similar warnings.

The Met Office warned of a ‘significant’ risk to health on Friday, citing worries about the impact on social and healthcare resources across the country.

Similarly, the WWA published a group study on Friday that found the heatwave had been made 100 times more likely and 2-4C hotter by climate change - meaning more frequent and intense heatwaves could become the norm.

It’s also been reported that dozens of people required treatment for heat-related illness at the Royal Ascot on Thursday.

People above 65 are expected to be affected most by the hot weather, taking up 488 of the projected excess deaths.

But the study has also made note of how heat can still be life-threatening for all ages, with 82 of the deaths projected for those under the age of 65.

The study reached its conclusions by collating decades’ worth of data and research into the relationship between heat and daily death count, regardless of cause.

They then combined these with high-resolution weather projections from the Copernicus climate change service.

The researchers did note that this number could be an under-estimation however, as they didn’t take into account the fact the heatwave happened early in the season before people had a chance to acclimatise to hot weather.