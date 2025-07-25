Will the rain make way for a heatwave?

A couple relax on deckchairs in the warm weather in Hyde Park on July 18, 2014 in London, England.
The Met Office has said warmer weather could be on the way. Picture: Getty

By William Mata

The UK has experienced three heatwaves already this summer, but Brits are beginning to wonder if we have seen the best already.

Tuesday saw half a month’s rain fall in one day in some parts of the country, while much of the rest of the week has largely been a wet affair.

Weather warnings were in place over the course of this week, although Friday had a far milder outlook with sunshine greeting most of the UK.

Here are some key questions answered for what the rest of the summer has in store.

Will the rain hold off over this weekend?

Saturday and Sunday are both set to be largely dry across the UK.

Alex Burkill of the Met Office said: “There may be some showers feeding their way eastward across the Midlands.

“These could pep up a little bit as we go from the late morning into the early afternoon.

“These will drift through eastern parts into East Anglia, where will will possibly see the potential for some heavier showers.

“There is a chance of showers towards London and a scattering further north.

“On Saturday, there will be lots of fine, sunny weather in the south and southwest. It will feel very warm indeed in some parts.”

As for Sunday, there could be a little rain in the north west and Scotland but much of England will remain dry and feel highs of 25C.

Are there any weather warnings for this week?

There are no Met Office warnings for the next seven days.

Will there be another heatwave in the UK this summer?

The Met Office and BBC have said that August could begin with wind but there is a better chance of dry and settled weather later into the month.

History dictates that August is the wettest of the summer months although that may not be the case this year.

For August 8-22, the Met Office states: “Temperatures will likely be near or above average overall. There is a chance of some very warm or hot spells, especially in the south and east.”

What is an Indian summer?

A period of unusually warm temperatures into October and November in the UK can be called an Indian summer. It is not a technical term and dates back to the 19th century.

The record UK temperature for October is 29C and for November it is 22C.

