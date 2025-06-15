Exact day 34C heatwave to hit the UK revealed after week of thunderstorms

Lyme Regis, Dorset, UK. 22nd July 2018. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

The UK is bracing for a sweltering spell of weather, with temperatures set to climb above the official heatwave threshold for three days in a row.

Forecasters warn that the stretch could see thermometers rise to 34C, triggering heatwave conditions across parts of the country.

Britain could see a spell of hot weather towards the end of June, as new weather models, reported by the Mirror, indicate the possible arrival of heatwave conditions before the month is over.

Forecasts suggest temperatures may begin to rise significantly from June 26, with some areas potentially reaching highs of up to 34°C.

By around 6pm on June 26, parts of Worcestershire and Shropshire are expected to exceed the Met Office’s heatwave threshold, with temperatures approaching 30°C.

Much of the East, Southeast, Wales, and the Midlands are also expected to experience widespread warmth, with highs ranging between 23°C and 29°C.

Brighton, City of Brighton & Hove, East Sussex, UK. Brighton beach gets its first south coast heatwave as Brightonians and tourist alike flock to Brighton Beach to enjoy the summer weather. 13th June 2025 David Smith/Alamy. Picture: Alamy

Major cities such as London, Birmingham, Manchester, and Cardiff are also forecast to see above-average temperatures during this period.

The warm weather is expected to intensify further on June 27, with areas including Leicester, Wolverhampton, Wiltshire, Shropshire, parts of Surrey, and the Cotswolds forecast to see temperatures rise to 31°C or higher.

On June 28, forecasters predict the heat could peak in some areas, with Northampton potentially reaching 34°C by the early evening.

While northern England and Scotland are not expected to see the same extreme highs, much of the region will still experience warmer-than-average conditions, with temperatures widely reaching the mid-to-high 20s, and some areas potentially hitting 27°C on Friday.

The Met Office defines a heatwave as a period of at least three consecutive days during which the maximum daily temperature meets or exceeds a specific threshold. These thresholds vary by region, generally ranging between 25°C and 28°C.

The forecast follows the warmest day of the year so far, recorded on Friday, when temperatures reached 29.4°C, according to the Met Office.

Alongside the rising heat, the Met Office also warned of unsettled conditions, with thunderstorms pushing into the English Channel ahead of an amber weather warning for severe storms expected to come into force.