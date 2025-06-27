Brits brace for 36C heatwave as urgent health warnings issued across England

36C temperatures are set hit the UK next week. Picture: Met Office, Alamy

By Henry Moore

A 36C heatwave is set to descend on Britain over the weekend, bringing with it a “rise in deaths” ahead of what could be the hottest June day on record.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued an amber heat alert from today with temperatures potentially getting as high as 36C on Monday before dropping to 31C on Tuesday.

It comes as temperatures soar across Europe, with the extreme heat being attributed to a blast of hot air heading north from Africa.

The UKHSA alert covers London, the south east, south west and east of England.

It also covers Somerset, where the Glastonbury festival is currently taking place.

Heat will build in the southeast over the coming days, with the peak in temperatures likely on Monday 📈



However, it won't be hot everywhere, temperatures will be a lot closer to average, and feeling a little fresher, in the northwest 🌡️ pic.twitter.com/IjixC7bldt — Met Office (@metoffice) June 27, 2025

The mercury could soar as high as 36C on Monday, which would smash the record for the hottest day of the year so far and comfortably the hottest June day on record.

It would also mark the UK’s second heatwave this month alone, with the first beginning on June 20 in many parts of England.

An official heatwave is recorded when areas reach a certain temperature for three consecutive days, with thresholds varying from 25C to 28C in different parts of the UK.

Met Office meteorologist Craig Snell said: “From Friday onwards we're starting to once again see the heat build across England and Wales.

An amber health alert is in place across England. Picture: The UK Health Security Agency

“Scotland and Northern Ireland are going to have a slightly different few days, some parts of western Scotland could see some heavy rain, especially on Friday, and we could potentially see some further rain towards the end of the weekend.

“On Friday, we're likely to see temperatures potentially peak around 27C or 28C in central and southern parts of England, it's going to feel quite humid.

“On Saturday, the hottest weather will be in the south east, potentially 30C. On Sunday, we're most likely to see somewhere around 30C or 31C.

“It looks like the peak of the hot spell will be Monday, at the moment it's looking between 32C and 34C, there's a chance it'll be hotter than the previous (heatwave).

“Tuesday, some fresher air is going to spread across the country, but we're potentially likely to see between 31C and 33C.”

Parts of Spain are also under severe weather warnings as temperatures climb as high as 39C - and it’s set to get even hotter with temperatures of 40C predicted for Sunday.

People in Spain are being advised to ‘remain indoors as much as possible’ and avoid any strenuous outdoor activities. The hot weather has already claimed the life of one tourist who succumbed to heatstroke on the island of Mallorca.

Rear View of Couple Sitting on the Beach Under a Yellow Umbrella During Hot Summer Weather. Picture: Alamy

Temperatures are also soaring in Italy, Turkey and the Balkans.

A motorway in northern Italy was closed yesterday as it had melted due to the heat, according to local media.

A red heat alert has been issued for Rome, Milan and Venice.

Greece and Albania have both been hit by wildfires.

