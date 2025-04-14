Heavy rain on the way for Brits as sunny spell ends

14 April 2025, 12:13

Rain is on the way after a dry spell
Rain is on the way as dry spell ends . Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

After a prolonged period of dry weather, low pressure is set to bring showers to the UK.

Brits can expect a shift away from clear skies and dry weather, as low pressure is predicted to spread throughout the UK this week. According to the Met Office, this will bring "a mixture of showers, longer spells of rain, and some drier interludes".

Rain showers are expected from the start of the week, with outbreaks of rain as early as Monday. These showers could turn heavy and thundery in the south and east of Scotland, western parts of England and Wales, and the east of Northern Ireland.

WXCharts weather maps show a wall of rain hitting the length of the country today and bringing with it as much as 5mm per hour in the west of Wales, England and Scotland.

From Tuesday to Thursday there is a chance of heavier rain moving up from the south, or southeast, which could also be accompanied by stronger winds.

However, the Met Office stated forecast confidence at the present time in this system is very low. Temperatures overall are most likely to be around average for the time of year, with some chilly nights, and locally warm days.

Saturday April 12 marked the hottest day of the year so far with temperatures reaching 24C, according to the Met Office.

The previous hottest day of the year so far was on April 4 where we saw highs of 23.7C in Otterbourne, Hampshire.

Historically low rainfall meant we had the sixth driest March in England, while Wales had its fourth driest since records began in 1836.

This year has seen at least 286 wildfires hit the UK so far, more than 100 above the number recorded in the same period in 2022, a year that saw record-breaking temperatures and unprecedented wildfire activity.

Explaining the spell of dry weather, Met Office meteorologist Dan Stroud said: “We’ve got high pressure at the moment which effectively acts like a force field.

“It actually keeps fronts and clouds largely at bay and keeps conditions settled and dry underneath the area of high pressure.”

