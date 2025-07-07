More hot and wet weather on the way again for UK

People sunbathe on Jubilee Beach during the sunny hot weather on June 19, 2025 in Southend, England. Picture: John Keeble/Getty Images

By William Mata

When it rains it pours… and then there is another heatwave, Brits are finding, with more weather at extreme ends of the spectrum forecast for weeks ahead.

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for Sunday for heavy showers, with much of the east of England being covered.

Up to 60mm of rain fell in a matter of hours over the latter part of the weekend, with Wimbledon needing to close the roofs of its show courts as Cameron Norrie advanced.

This appears to have blown over with a “fine and settled week” to come, but as the school summer holidays approach there is still potential for unsettled weather to come.

Here is the outlook for the days ahead.

When is the weather warning in place?

The weather warning was in place from 7am-7pm on Sunday.

The Met Office has not issued any weather warnings for the rest of this week.

Jonathan Vautrey, of the Met Office, said: “Many of us can look forward to a fine and settled week to come.”

Monday is set to be sunny with some lingering rain around Kent and Sussex. There will be highs of around 23C.

“In that sunshine it will feel pleasant, with temperatures in line for average of this time of year,” said Mr Vautrey.

“With that brisk north western breeze it will feel a touch cooler. Generally it will be fine and dry as we head into the evening period.”

He added that there will be a pleasant start and continuation to Tuesday.

What is the forecast like in the weeks ahead?

A third possible heatwave is a possibility for the UK in the weeks ahead.

The Met Office has said there is potential for both more thunderstorms and hot weather.

A report reads: “The duration, geographical extent and intensity of the heat are all rather uncertain at present, but there is the potential for some very hot weather to be realised, especially across some inland southern and eastern areas.

“With this also comes the possibility of thunderstorms, in part because of the high temperatures, but also in association with any frontal systems moving in from the west, which would ultimately usher in cooler and fresher conditions.”