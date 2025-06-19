Breaking News

Hottest day of the year so far as central London temperatures surge past 30C and ‘danger to life’ heat alerts issued

19 June 2025, 14:37 | Updated: 19 June 2025, 15:15

Temperatures are set to rise even more this weekend
Temperatures are set to rise even more this weekend. Picture: Alamy, Met Office

By Asher McShane

The hottest day of the year so far has been declared after a temperature of 30.1C was recorded in central London.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Temperatures could hit 32C later this afternoon, and it is predicted to be hotter tomorrow in some parts of England.

The previous hottest day of the year was last Friday, when the mercury hit 29.4C in Santon Downham, Suffolk.

It comes as the UK Health Security Agency issued an Amber Heat Alert, warning of an increased danger of death.

A Yellow Heat Alert was already in place across England, but this morning the UKHSA upgraded its warning.

Read more: Amber heat alert issued across England as temperatures to hit 33C amid warnings of 'a rise in deaths'

It warned of a "a rise in deaths, particularly among those aged 65 and over or with health conditions", and "there may also be impacts on younger age groups."

Dr Agostinho Sousa, head of extreme events and health protection at UKHSA, said: "Our findings show that heat can result in serious health outcomes across the population, especially for older adults or those with pre-existing health conditions.

"It is therefore important to check on friends, family and neighbours who are more vulnerable and to take sensible precautions while enjoying the sun.

"The forecasted high temperatures may also lead to an increasing demand for remote health care services and an impact on the ability of services delivered due to heat effects on the work force."

A person sunbathes near the fountains in Battersea Park, London.
A person sunbathes near the fountains in Battersea Park, London. Picture: Alamy
People on the boating lake at Highfields Park, Nottingham.
People on the boating lake at Highfields Park, Nottingham. Picture: Alamy

A heatwave is recorded when areas reach a certain temperature for three consecutive days, with thresholds varying from 25C to 28C depending on where you are in the UK.

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Dan Holley said: "The highest temperatures from this hot spell are forecast for Saturday, with low 30s Celsius fairly widely across England, and up to 34C possible in eastern areas.

Portuguese tourist Miriam cools down in a sprinkler in Parliament Square
Portuguese tourist Miriam cools down in a sprinkler in Parliament Square. Picture: Getty

"Despite this, the more uncomfortable heat will be in northern and western areas initially, where despite somewhat lower temperatures the air will be more humid."

He warned parts of the country are in for "tropical nights" over the weekend.

"The nights will also be quite warm, with the possibility of temperatures not falling below 20°C in some areas, making it hard to sleep. This is what we term a 'tropical night'," Mr Holley said.

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

Bank Of England In The City Of London

Bank of England holds interest rates at 4.25% amid Middle East tensions and rising food prices
The road around Brixton Station will be pedestrianised, to make way for events and markets

Sir Sadiq Khan reveals the four London hotspots being pedestrianised this summer

Female Badger (Meles meles) in woodland, portrait. UK

Badger cull will not be extended, government confirms as it seeks 'holistic' strategy to eradicate bTB
.

£4m Lotto win puts Harley-Davidson fan on the road to early retirement

Ncuti Gatwa (left) and Dame Judi Dench (right) have signed the letter, published by refugee charity Choose Love, which calls on the Prime Minister to "use all available means" to ensure humanitarian aid gets in to Gaza.

Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa and Dame Judi Dench join open letter urging suspension of arms sales to Israel
The stunning home is worth £6million

Omaze winner denied keys to £6m Norfolk house amid planning row

Notting Hill Carnival is an annual event that has taken place in London since 1966 on the streets of Notting Hill, London, England, U.K.

Future of Notting Hill Carnival ‘up in the air,’ as organisers ask for more cash - and MP calls for it to be moved
One in five academics on both sides of the political spectrum do not feel free to teach controversial topics, a survey has found as England's higher education watchdog issued guidance on how institutions can protect freedom of speech.

20% of UK academies do not feel free to teach controversial topics, as new report issues guidance on free speech
Older people say they are being "bombarded" by campaigns for funeral services, care homes and mobility aids by "out-of-touch" mainstream advertising, a study has found.

Older people being ‘bombarded’ by ads for funeral services and care homes by ‘out-of-touch’ marketing firms
Waste water flows out of an outflow waste water pipe into the river in Devon UK

Water company fines will be used to clean up rivers, lakes and seas, government confirms

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News