UK sees hottest start to May on record as parts of UK bask in 28C sunshine

By Ella Bennett

With the temperature at Kew Gardens reaching 28.0C and still climbing, it is now officially the warmest start to May on record for the UK, the Met Office has confirmed.

The previous May 1 record high temperature was 27.4C at Lossiemouth in Scotland in 1990.

The highest May temperature recorded was 32.8C on 22 May 1922, in Camden Square, and then equalled on 29 May 1944 at Horsham, Tunbridge Wells and Regent’s Park.

Temperatures are expected to peak today (Thursday May 1) before reducing slightly over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Stephen Dixon, a Met Office spokesman, said on Thursday afternoon: “Temperatures tomorrow will be slightly reduced from what we’ve seen today, possibly 26 or 27 degrees in the far south-east of England through the day tomorrow.”

Despite the warmer temperatures, it is unlikely it will reach the criteria to be classed as a proper heatwave. Deputy Chief Meteorologist Michael Silverstone said: “Based on the definition of a heatwave, it looks unlikely that we’ll reach one this week. Admittedly, it could be close for a few places in the south though, with temperatures either today or Friday only just failing to exceed the required threshold.”

A UK heatwave threshold is met when a location records a period of at least three consecutive days with daily maximum temperatures meeting or exceeding the heatwave temperature threshold.

Meteorologist Gemma Plumb, at Weather Change said we are likely to see more of this type of weather because of climate change. She said: "This mini heatwave has sent spring temperatures soaring a good ten degrees higher than we would normally expect at this time of the year.

"This is because of an area of high pressure that has become blocked over the UK, but we also know that these temperatures we are experiencing this week have become twice as likely because of climate change."

Amid the warmer temperatures, the London Fire Brigade urged caution around open-water swimming after a 32% increase in water-related incidents last month compared with the same period last year.

Patrick Goulbourne, the London Fire Brigade Assistant Commissioner, said: “With the hot weather, we understand the temptation to cool off in rivers, lakes, or other bodies of open water.

“But even when the sun is shining, water temperatures can be dangerously cold. Cold water shock can affect anyone, regardless of fitness or swimming ability."

He added: “It can lead to water inhalation and, in the worst cases, drowning. Be particularly careful near the water’s edge — it’s easy to slip or fall without warning.

“Always think twice before jumping into open water. Unlike designated swimming areas, these environments often lack lifeguards and have hidden hazards.”

The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) offered similar warnings.

Gabbi Batchelor, water safety education manager at RNLI, said: “If you are planning on swimming at a lifeguarded beach, we highly recommend you swim between the red and yellow flags as this is the area most closely monitored by lifeguards.

“If you get into trouble in the water, float to live. Tilt your head back with ears submerged and try to relax and control your breathing. Use your hands to help you stay afloat and then call for help or swim to safety if you can.”