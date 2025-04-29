How long will spring's mini heatwave last?

People punting along the River Cam in Cambridge, as the warm weather continues across the country. Picture: Alamy

By Zoe Adams

The UK is basking in temperatures hotter than parts of Europe this week but how long will the sunshine last? The Met Office reveals latest forecast.

April is coming to a glorious end weather wise as the early spring has delivered the UK a much-needed mini heatwave.

Staring on Sunday 27th April, most of the country has been enjoying clear blue skies along with temperatures of 20 degrees plus. In fact, we've even seen the hottest day of the year with more to come.

The temperatures are somewhat of a record for this time of year with averages expected to only be around 16 degrees in the south. So how long will this mini spring heatwave last?

Here's the latest Met Office forecast and weather expert opinion as we approach May.

The UK has seen record-breaking temperatures for this time of year. Picture: Getty

How long will April's mini heatwave last in the UK?

This week temperature records have already been broken and it looks like things are going to get even hotter before the weather changes again.

Meteorologist Jonathan Vautrey has said this week will see highs of 29 degrees. Talking about the sunny and warm conditions, he said London and Bristol would experience the best weather.

"That corridor between the two cities could well see some of the top temperatures over the course of this hot spell," he said.

As temperatures are 10 degrees above what they should be for this time of year, he added: "It is quite a noticeable hot spell."

The sunshine and warmer temperatures will disappear as May begins. Picture: Getty

According to the London weather forecast from the Met Office, temperatures will peak on Thursday at 28 degrees with Friday delivering another 26 degree day. Saturday 3rd May will still be sunny and warm but will bring only 21 degree temperatures.

As of Sunday 4th May, the clouds will roll back in and temperatures will be back to normal for this time of year.

They forecast: "Following a warm week, temperatures will most likely be closer to average for most of the UK. Whilst a little rain is possible across the south at first, most areas should stay mainly dry.

"Largely fine but cooler conditions are most likely over the weekend. Into the following week, conditions will probably turn more changeable overall, with dry, settled periods interspersed with some spells of wetter weather.