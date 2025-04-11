Incoming rainfall set to reduce wildfire risk after warm, dry spell

Incoming rainfall is set to reduce the risk of wildfires in the UK following a warm, dry spell across the country. Picture: Alamy

By Lauren Lewis

Incoming rainfall is set to reduce the risk of wildfires in the UK following a warm, dry spell across the country.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Weather forecasters have warned that the lack of rainfall in recent weeks has increased the risk of wildfires.

It comes after what could the hottest day of the year on Friday with temperatures in London topping 24C, up from 23.9C recorded last Friday.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) has urged caution and warned against using barbecues in the heat.

An extreme wildfire risk alert is in place for all areas in Scotland for Friday, April 11, and Saturday, April 12, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said.

Meanwhile the sunny skies are set to disappear over the weekend, with clouds and rainfall in some parts of the country.

Read more: Brits to bask in 24C sunshine as rising temperatures bring wildfire warning

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Jason Kelly explained: “A change is on the way this weekend, as we say goodbye to the wall-to-wall sunshine.

"High pressure sinks southwards and allows low pressure to take hold bringing more cloud, rain and showers, and also lower temperatures.

“By Sunday, conditions will be fresher, with sunny spells and light to moderate winds. Showers will be most frequent in the west and northwest, where they could be heavy, bringing a risk of isolated thunderstorms and hail.

"Precipitation may be wintry over the highest ground, over 600 metres. Many eastern and southeastern areas are likely to stay dry and rather warm following clearance of early rain, whereas temperatures will be much cooler in the northwest of the UK.”

Read more: 'Pollen bomb' warning as hay fever red alert issued by Met Office

Historically low rainfall saw England have its sixth driest March and Wales have its fourth driest since records began in 1836, according to the Met Office. Picture: Alamy

Historically low rainfall saw England have its sixth driest March and Wales have its fourth driest since records began in 1836, according to the Met Office.

According to LFB, the service saw a 48% increase in calls last weekend compared with the same weekend last year.

This year has seen at least 286 wildfires hit the UK so far, more than 100 above the number recorded in the same period in 2022, a year that saw record-breaking temperatures and unprecedented wildfire activity.