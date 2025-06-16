London will be warmer than Turkey this weekend

London is set to see bright sunshine and its hottest weather of 2025 so far. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Parts of the UK are set to be hotter than Turkish city Istanbul this weekend with the mercury set to top 30C in the British capital.

London and parts of the south and Midlands have been forecast by the Met Office to see 30C heat on Thursday before it peaks again at 31C on both Sunday and Monday, June 22.

This weekend Istanbul will see temperatures of around 24C. There are set to be hotter temperatures, meanwhile, in Marseille and Madrid - which could reach even 35C.

“Most parts of the UK are expected to be fine and dry,” a forecaster said about this weekend.

“It will likely be very warm or perhaps hot at first in the north, quickly becoming near normal or slightly above. More settled in the southeast with conditions drier overall, although some rain will probably spread from the west or northwest at times.”

Sunbathers could be out in force this weekend in London. Picture: Alamy

How hot will it be in the UK this weekend?

Friday: 27C - London

Saturday: 29C - London

Sunday: 31C - London

Monday: 31C - London

The new week begins on a dry and bright note for many with sunny spells ⛅



But it will be damper and breezier for northwest Scotland as outbreaks of rain move through 🌂 pic.twitter.com/ZtbnT12XC0 — Met Office (@metoffice) June 15, 2025

AccuWeather, which supports the LBC app, has given a low to zero chance of rain and has forecast bright sunshine. However, the Met Office has stated that there is a risk of some rain.

The statement added: “There is also the risk that isolated heavy showers and thunderstorms could develop at times.

“Temperatures are expected to be above normal, perhaps with some hot spells.”

Turkish capital Ankara is also set to be slightly cooler than London, with British temperatures comparable to Palermo in Italy and Greek capital Athens - which will be 33C.

The sunny weather follows downpours last weekend in some parts of the UK with flash floods being reported.

More than 30,000 lightning strikes were recorded up to 6am on Saturday while some areas saw 30-50mm of rain.