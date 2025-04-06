'Major incident' declared as wildfire breaks out in Northern Ireland amid dry and warm weather

The fire broke out near the Mourne Mountains in Co Down. Picture: Social media/Sky Watch NI

By Emma Soteriou

A' major incident' has been declared after a wildfire broke out in Northern Ireland due to the warm weather.

More than 100 firefighters are tackling the wildfire on Sandbank Road, Hilltown.

The blaze stretches for approximately two miles, the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) said, including a large area of forestry.

Nearby residents were asked to leave their homes overnight as the fire continued to spread.

People have been asked to avoid the area, while a number of roads have been closed to help support firefighting operations.

Sky Watch NI were tasked to a large gorse fire near Hillstown by @NIFRSOFFICIAL .



There were 14 fire appliances and diggers on scene to create a fire break.



This has since been declared a major incident and expected to continue through the night. pic.twitter.com/QzWhkuenwF — Sky Watch NI (@SkyWatchNI) April 6, 2025

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said: "The Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service have declared a major incident at a significant wildfire on Sandbank Road, Hilltown, with a fire front of approximately two miles including a large area of Forestry close to property.

"14 fire appliances and over 100 firefighters are in attendance from Fire Stations across the service supported by a Command Support Units, other specialist vehicles and wildfire teams.

"Locals residents are requested to avoid the area, a number of roads have been closed, to help support firefighting operations.

"We ask that all members of the public remain particularly vigilant to the risk of fire at this time. We can reassure members of the public that normal service delivery is being maintained."