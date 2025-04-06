'Major incident' declared as wildfire breaks out in Northern Ireland amid dry and warm weather

6 April 2025, 07:06

The fire broke out near the Mourne Mountains in Co Down.
The fire broke out near the Mourne Mountains in Co Down. Picture: Social media/Sky Watch NI

By Emma Soteriou

A' major incident' has been declared after a wildfire broke out in Northern Ireland due to the warm weather.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

More than 100 firefighters are tackling the wildfire on Sandbank Road, Hilltown.

The blaze stretches for approximately two miles, the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) said, including a large area of forestry.

Nearby residents were asked to leave their homes overnight as the fire continued to spread.

People have been asked to avoid the area, while a number of roads have been closed to help support firefighting operations.

Read more: Hot weather amber wildfire warning issued from fire service amid spring sunny spell

Read more: UK set for hottest day of the year so far as London due to be hotter than Ibiza

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said: "The Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service have declared a major incident at a significant wildfire on Sandbank Road, Hilltown, with a fire front of approximately two miles including a large area of Forestry close to property.

"14 fire appliances and over 100 firefighters are in attendance from Fire Stations across the service supported by a Command Support Units, other specialist vehicles and wildfire teams.

"Locals residents are requested to avoid the area, a number of roads have been closed, to help support firefighting operations.

"We ask that all members of the public remain particularly vigilant to the risk of fire at this time. We can reassure members of the public that normal service delivery is being maintained."

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

A law that bans fake reviews and so called drip pricing for online shopping has come into force.

UK bans fake reviews and hidden fees in new law to protect online shoppers

Lucy Connolly was jailed for 31 months.

Tory councillor's wife who was jailed for inciting racial hatred after Southport attacks 'should be freed', says ex-PM
An armed Met counter-terror firearms unit at Downing Street

UK police chiefs ‘plan national counter-terrorism force’

The fire happened at Goldenbeach Holiday Park, Roman Bank, Ingoldmells.

Two people killed in caravan fire at holiday park in Lincolnshire

Easter eggs have been recalled over a potential risk of 'metal'

'Do not eat' warning as major chocolate brand recalls two Easter eggs amid fears they contain metal
Lucy Connolly

Tory councillor's wife who was jailed for racial hatred tweet after Southport attacks 'denied temporary release'
The scene at Beckenham Place Park

Body found in search for teenage boy who went missing while swimming in lake in south-east London
Molly Russell took her own life in 2017.

Meta and Pinterest 'make secret donation to Molly Russell charity'

Stock markets plummeted on Friday

Starmer 'pushing for Trump royal visit this year' as UK bids for US trade deal - after tariffs spark turmoil in markets
The FTSE 100 plummeted on Friday

UK stock market plunges amid Trump tariff chaos as FTSE 100 suffers worst trading losses in five years

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News