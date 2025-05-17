'Mass casualty event' declared as tornadoes kill at least 21 in Kentucky and Missouri

17 May 2025, 16:26

Storm Brings Powerful Winds, Tornadoes, And Potentially Catastrophic Rainfall To Central U.S.
Storm Brings Powerful Winds, Tornadoes, And Potentially Catastrophic Rainfall To Central U.S. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

A “mass casualty event” has been declared in the United States after tornadoes killed at least 21 people overnight.

Some 14 people have been killed by severe weather in Kentucky, while a further seven have died in Missouri, local officials confirmed on Saturday.

Taking to X, Kentucky state governor Andy Beshear said: "Kentucky, we're starting today with the tough news that we lost at least 14 of our people to last night's storms, but sadly, this number is expected to grow as we receive more information.

“Please pray for all of our affected families.”

The Oaks student housing center, foreground, and other nearby structures in Nevada, Missouri.
The Oaks student housing center, foreground, and other nearby structures in Nevada, Missouri. Picture: Getty

Tornadoes ripped through the Midwest on Friday night, leaving millions across Kentucky, Missouri and Wisconsin without power.

Earlier, local authorities in Laurel County said nine people were killed after a tornado touched down in south-eastern Kentucky, causing structures to crumble and even flipping over a car on the main I-75 road.

Rescuers were "on the ground all night looking for possible survivors," and the search was continuing into the morning, according to Sheriff's Office spokesperson Deputy Gilbert Acciardo. An emergency shelter was set up at a local high school and donations of food and other necessities were arriving.

The extreme weather has hit mostly rural areas, having a devastating impact across much of the Midwest.

"Lives have been changed forever here tonight. This is a time we come together, and we pray for this community," Randall Weddle, Mayor of London, Kentucky, told WKYT-TV.

"I have never personally witnessed what I've witnessed here tonight. There's a lot of devastation."

The storms were part of a weather system on Friday that killed seven people in Missouri and also spawned tornadoes in Wisconsin, left several hundred thousand customers without power in the Great Lakes region and brought a punishing heat wave to Texas.

St Louis Mayor Cara Spencer confirmed five deaths in her city and said more than 5,000 homes were affected.

"This is truly, truly devastating," Ms Spencer said.

The National Weather Service has warned this extreme weather will continue throughout Saturday, hitting Texas, Kansas, Oklahoma and even New Jersey.

"Severe thunderstorms producing large to very large hail, damaging gusts, and a couple of tornadoes are expected across the southern Plains," its website read.

