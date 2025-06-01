Northern Lights to be visible across certain areas of UK tonight

1 June 2025, 15:35 | Updated: 1 June 2025, 15:59

Northern lights over Balgavies Loch, near Forfar
Northern lights over Balgavies Loch, near Forfar. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

The Met Office has said the Northern Lights could be visible across certain parts of the UK tonight.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The weather service said the aurora borealis will be visible on Sunday night through into the early hours of Monday morning for Scotland, northern England and Northern Ireland, where clear skies allow.

They even said the spectacular light display could be seen as far south as the Midland and Wales.

x
The northern light could be visible for Scotland, northern England and Northern Ireland. Picture: Met Office
Aurora borealis seen over Usk Reservoir in the Brecon Beacons National Park, Wales
Aurora borealis seen over Usk Reservoir in the Brecon Beacons National Park, Wales. Picture: Alamy
The Northern Lights Behind Lilburn Tower/Dunstanburgh Castle, Northumberland
The Northern Lights Behind Lilburn Tower/Dunstanburgh Castle, Northumberland. Picture: Alamy

Last year, the lights were visible unusually far south, with people reporting stunning sightings across southern England on multiple unexpected occasions.

The primary cause of the intense brightness is that we’re currently at the peak of the Sun's 11-year activity cycle, which will last until 2025.

At this peak, the Sun experiences a rise in eruptions, such as solar flares and coronal mass ejections.

These eruptions release powerful bursts of energy and material into space, resulting in phenomena like the auroras visible from Earth.

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

Police warning to uber drivers after 'drunk passengers' found abandoned on dark motorway

Police warning to taxi drivers after 'drunk passengers' abandoned on motorway after being sick in Uber
Sir Chris Hoy, Olympic champion, was diagnosed with terminal cancer in 2023.

Chris Hoy says 'life doesn't stop' eight months after revealing terminal cancer diagnosis

Fruit flavoured disposable vapes for sale in a West End store in London.

Disposable vape ban comes into force - but will it be enough to cut 'avalanche' of litter?

People thought to be migrants board a small boat leaving the beach at Gravelines, France, in an attempt to reach the UK by crossing the English Channel. Picture date: Saturday May 31, 2025.

Starmer 'loses control' on immigration as 1,194 migrants cross Channel in a day

A group of people thought to be migrants onboard a small boat leaving the beach at Gravelines, France, in an attempt to reach the UK by crossing the English Channel. Picture date: Saturday May 31, 2025.

Coastguard resources 'stretched thin' by migrant rescues as fishing boats urged to help yacht in trouble
Brandon Moore is a rugby league player.

Rugby league star missing as wife issues desperate plea to find father of three

Aziz Ziriat had been hiking in the Dolomites with his friend.

Body of British hiker missing in Italy since January found at foot of mountain as family praise rescuers' 'commitment'
Emergency services responded on Friday to a report of two children, a boy and a girl, who were facing difficulty in the water near the Royal Terrace Pier in Gravesend, Kent.

Body found in search for missing girl who vanished in the River Thames as rescued boy remains in stable condition
Michael Mosley died while on holiday with his wife on the Greek island of Symi last year

Michael Mosley's family set up research project in his memory after TV doctor's tragic death on Greek island
Royal Terrace Pier Gravesend

Search for missing girl continues after two children got into trouble in River Thames

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News