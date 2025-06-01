Northern Lights to be visible across certain areas of UK tonight

Northern lights over Balgavies Loch, near Forfar. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

The Met Office has said the Northern Lights could be visible across certain parts of the UK tonight.

The weather service said the aurora borealis will be visible on Sunday night through into the early hours of Monday morning for Scotland, northern England and Northern Ireland, where clear skies allow.

They even said the spectacular light display could be seen as far south as the Midland and Wales.

There's a chance of seeing the #aurora tonight, possibly as far south as the Midland and Wales ✨



Most likely though, the #northernlights will be visible for Scotland, northern England and Northern Ireland, where clear skies allow 👇 pic.twitter.com/KMbsFa4aAB — Met Office (@metoffice) June 1, 2025

The northern light could be visible for Scotland, northern England and Northern Ireland. Picture: Met Office

Aurora borealis seen over Usk Reservoir in the Brecon Beacons National Park, Wales. Picture: Alamy

The Northern Lights Behind Lilburn Tower/Dunstanburgh Castle, Northumberland. Picture: Alamy

Last year, the lights were visible unusually far south, with people reporting stunning sightings across southern England on multiple unexpected occasions.

The primary cause of the intense brightness is that we’re currently at the peak of the Sun's 11-year activity cycle, which will last until 2025.

At this peak, the Sun experiences a rise in eruptions, such as solar flares and coronal mass ejections.

These eruptions release powerful bursts of energy and material into space, resulting in phenomena like the auroras visible from Earth.