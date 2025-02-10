Northern Lights to be visible across parts of UK tonight

Northern Lights to be visible across parts of UK tonight. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

The Northern Light could be visible over parts of the UK this evening.

On Monday, the Met Office shared that the aurora borealis can be seen across the skies of far north Scotland.

The weather forecaster said: "The aurora may be visible where skies clear for any length of time across Scotland tonight, especially in the far north."

The aurora may be visible where skies clear for any length of time across Scotland tonight, especially in the far north pic.twitter.com/4vA5V4pbCE — Met Office (@metoffice) February 10, 2025

Last year, the lights were visible unusually far south, with people reporting stunning sightings across southern England on multiple unexpected occasions.

The primary cause of the intense brightness is that we’re currently at the peak of the Sun's 11-year activity cycle, which will last until 2025.

At this peak, the Sun experiences a rise in eruptions, such as solar flares and coronal mass ejections.

These eruptions release powerful bursts of energy and material into space, resulting in phenomena like the auroras visible from Earth.