Parts of England will be hotter than Barbados, Jamaica, and Mexico... and it's going to be 35C tomorrow

30 June 2025, 10:13 | Updated: 30 June 2025, 10:52

The temperature will reach highs of 34C in parts of England, making it hotter than Barbados and Jamaica. Picture: Getty

By Rebecca Henrys

Parts of England will experience temperatures hotter than holiday spots in Barbados, Jamaica, and Mexico as the country enters the fourth day of a heatwave.

Monday is set to be one of the hottest June days on record, with highs of 34C serving tennis fans a sweltering start to Wimbledon.

The hottest day the tournament has seen was on July 1 2015 when temperatures reached 35.7C.

Since 1960, UK temperatures in June have surpassed 34C in only three years, with the hottest being 35.6C, recorded on June 28, 1976.

A tropical night may also be on the cards, with parts of England to stay above 20C overnight into Tuesday, the Met Office said.

A map showing temperatures in the UK
The UK has entered the fourth day of a heatwave with an amber heat health alert issued. Picture: Met Office

Parts of south-east England could then hit 35C on Tuesday. But, Scotland and Northern Ireland face heavy rain and cooler temperatures.

Charlwood in Surrey recorded the hottest temperature of the year so far at 33.2C on June 21.

A second amber heat health alert in two weeks came into force on Friday.

The alert, which covers London, the East Midlands, the South East, the South West and the East of England, will last until 6pm on Tuesday.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) also issued a yellow alert for Yorkshire and Humber and the West Midlands for the same time period, warning of significant impacts on health and social care services.

An amber alert was previously issued for all regions in England on June 19, the first time it had been used since September 2023.

An official heatwave is recorded when areas reach a certain temperature for three consecutive days, with thresholds varying from 25C to 28C in different parts of the UK.

Some spectators have come prepared for the hot weather with slightly more unusual hats on day one of The Championships Wimbledon 2025 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Some spectators have come prepared for the hot weather with slightly more unusual hats on day one of The Championships Wimbledon 2025 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Picture: Getty
People enjoy the warm weather and sun at Greenwich Park in front of the National Maritime Museum
People enjoy the warm weather and sun at Greenwich Park in front of the National Maritime Museum. Picture: Getty

London Fire Brigade assistant commissioner Thomas Goodall said: "London is already facing its second heatwave of the year and we know that people will be looking forward to getting outside to enjoy the wonderful weather.

"But the high temperatures and low rainfall in recent months means the current risk of wildfires is severe.

"So far this year, firefighters have responded to around 14 wildfires in the capital.

"There have also been countless callouts to smaller fires involving grass, trees and in other outdoor spaces, as well as in people’s gardens.

"During this latest heatwave, it is important everyone acts responsibly to prevent fires from occurring.

"As the weather has been so dry, it only takes a few sparks to lead to a fire spreading rapidly. In London, this is can be dangerous because so many of our green spaces lie close to homes and other properties."

