When massive area of UK could be hit with ‘rain bomb’

Unsettled skies over London but the capital is set to not feel the crux of the 'rain bomb'. Picture: Getty

By William Mata

The UK will be hit with a 320 mile “rain bomb” next week, bringing an end to pleasant May weather in many parts of the country - according to one forecast.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

WXCharts has suggested that an area from Blackpool to Plymouth, a massive radius taking in much of the west of England and Wales, will see the downpour - reports the Express.

Manchester, Cardiff, Southampton, and Birmingham will be among the worst hit areas on the day, according to the graphic which was prepared using the Metdesk data.

If true, the rain will follow on from the thunderstorms that were seen over parts of the country earlier this week.

The Met Office has said that Thursday, May 14, will be a fine day for most of the country but this could turn in the weeks ahead.

This is what we know so far.

A cloudier start in the east on Thursday but cloud should break through the morning to leave sunnier spells ⛅



Fine and dry elsewhere with plenty of warm sunshine 😎 pic.twitter.com/J96wQEgKP3 — Met Office (@metoffice) May 14, 2025

When will the rain come?

According to the data, the so-called rain bomb will hit on Thursday, May 22.

Cooler temperatures of around 9-12C will be felt as the rain is set to hit a 320 mile stretch of the UK that takes in most of the west of the country.

Other parts of the country, including London, are predicted by the metrics to see the effects of the rain bomb on Friday, May 23, before conditions settle into the weekend.

It will follow several days of sunny weather where temperatures will average around 17C.

However, the WXCharts report appears to contradict both the Met Office and BBC Weather which have predicted a fine day on May 22 for most of the country.

For the period of May 19-28 the Met Office has said: “Most of the UK will be fine with sunny spells during the first half of this period.

“A few showers are possible in the southeast at first but otherwise the majority of places will be dry. Temperatures are likely to be above normal for the time of year.”

However, the Met Office has stated that rain could fall - although this is more likely into the bank holiday weekend of May 24-26,

“Into the bank holiday weekend and following week, a change in weather type is expected,” the statement added.

“More unsettled conditions are likely to develop, with weather systems moving in from the Atlantic. This will bring spells of rain to many areas, perhaps heavy at times, with a risk of strong winds in places. Some drier and brighter intervals are likely between systems. Temperatures will probably be near normal or slightly above.”