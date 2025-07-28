Return of the heatwave: Temperatures set to soar to 31C after a gloomy end to July

28 July 2025

Members of the public enjoying the recent hot weather on the beach at Whitstable
Members of the public enjoying the recent hot weather on the beach at Whitstable. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle Desouza

Temperatures are predicted to soar and reach up to 31C by early August following a period of gloomy weather.

WXCHARTS weather maps have turned crimson and shown that much of southern and central England is expected to see a rise in temperatures from August 5, which should last until August 7.

Cities including Southampton, Bournemouth, Bath, and Bristol are forecast to reach 31C.

Holidaymakers flock to the beach at the seaside resort of Lyme Regis.
Holidaymakers flock to the beach at the seaside resort of Lyme Regis. Picture: Alamy

Slightly lower temperatures of around 30C are anticipated in Dorset, Oxfordshire, and Wiltshire. London and Surrey, while the East and West Midlands could see temperatures peak at 28C.

Other parts of the UK are expected to witness moderately high temperatures including Cardiff and Swansea, which are predicted to reach 27C.

A summer sunrise at Colmers Hill at Symondsbury near Bridport in Dorset this morning (Monday)
A summer sunrise at Colmers Hill at Symondsbury near Bridport in Dorset this morning (Monday). Picture: Graham Hunt/Alamy Live News

In its long-range forecast from August 9 until August 23, the Met Office said: "While westerly winds will bring changeable conditions at times, some settled spells are likely to develop during August.

"These bringing more prolonged dry and sunny weather, especially across the south of the country but potentially spreading to all areas at times.

"Temperatures will likely be near or above average overall. There is a chance of some very warm or hot spells, especially in the south and east."

