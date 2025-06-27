Severe weather alert for Spain as temperatures set to pass 40C - and amber alert issued for multiple parts of England

27 June 2025, 13:49

A woman shades herself from the sun using her fan during intense heat in Spain
A woman shades herself from the sun using her fan during intense heat in Spain. Picture: Getty

By Asher McShane

Parts of Spain are under a severe weather warning as temperatures climb as high as 39C - and it’s set to get even hotter with temperatures of 40C predicted for Sunday.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued an amber heat alert from today with temperatures potentially getting as high as 36C on Monday before dropping to 31C on Tuesday.

Amber heat health alerts have been issued for parts of England
Amber heat health alerts have been issued for parts of England. Picture: UKHSA

People in Spain are being advised to ‘remain indoors as much as possible’ and avoid any strenuous outdoor activities. The hot weather has already claimed the life of one tourist who succumbed to heatstroke on the island of Mallorca.

Paramedics from Madrid's medical emergency services SUMMA load a person on a stretcher
Paramedics from Madrid's medical emergency services SUMMA load a person on a stretcher. Picture: Getty

The extreme heat is being attributes to a blast of hot air heading north from Africa.

Temperatures are also soaring in Italy, Turkey and the Balkans.

Temperatures in Spain are expected to hit 40C on Sunday
Temperatures in Spain are expected to hit 40C on Sunday. Picture: Windy.com

A motorway in northern Italy was closed yesterday as it had melted due to the heat, according to local media.

A red heat alert has been issued for Rome, Milan and Venice.

A woman in Madrid fans herself. Temperatures in the city could hit 40C
A woman in Madrid fans herself. Temperatures in the city could hit 40C. Picture: Getty

Greece and Albania have both been hit by wildfires.

The extreme hot weather has also brought with it violent storms. Two people were killed yesterday and 17 more injured during a torrential downpour in France that left the streets of Paris flooded.

In the south of France, a falling tree killed a 12-year-old child, and in northern France a man died when his quad bike hit a toppled tree.

Tourists in Barcelona cool off with handeld fans
Tourists in Barcelona cool off with handeld fans. Picture: Getty

110,000 homes in France were left without power.

In Germany, the severe storms claimed the life of a woman when a tree fell on her car.

Another was seriously injured when hail and powerful wind hit the country. Berlin’s S-Bahn was completely shut down for the evening.

Britain is facing its second heatwave of this month this weekend.

The UKHSA issued an alert that covers  the East Midlands, South East, South West, East and London .

Government agency has warned that significant impacts are likely across health and social care services, including an increase in demand, during the alert period.

The warning states “significant impacts are likely across health and social care services due to the high temperatures” along with “increased demand for power exceeding capacity” and “heat affecting the ability of the workforce to deliver services”.

