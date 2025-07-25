Freak storms hit tourist hotspot in Spain with roads flooding as resident evacuate

Raging water rushing down streets in Murcia, southeastern Spain. Picture: X elmoya_07

By Alice Padgett

A series of freak storms have hit a popular Spanish tourist resort turning roads into rivers.

Dramatic social media videos shows raging water rushing down streets in Murcia, southeastern Spain.

The Murcia region has been hit with freak storms as grey clouds still linger over the area.

Caravaca de la Cruz, a pilgrimage city, saw enormous golf-sized hail hit the streets.

20 residents have been evacuated and spent the night in a sports pavilion after their homes were flooded, local news reports.

The hail turned into mounds of ice before melting - forming rivers flowing through the streets.

Calasparra and Casas Navarro are also among the worst affected areas.

In Mortalla, car windows were reportedly smashed by the downpour.

Consequences of the storm in Playa del Galúa and Marchamalo, on July 25, 2025. Picture: Alamy

A strange weather known as a DANA has caused catastrophic flash flooding in Barcelona earlier in July. Picture: Getty

Meanwhile, British tourists in Benidorm were forced to take shelter as thunderstorms hit the Alicante region.

Beaches and bars have been reported empty after thunder and lightening raged.

Alicante was placed on high alert on Thursday night by weather agency Aemet.

Murcia remains braced for further downpours and thunderstorms until Friday afternoon.

Temperatures have now plunged to 10C below average.

This week, parts of Valencia, Barcelona, Girona and Tarragona have been placed under an amber weather warning for rain and storms.