Spring heatwave to break UK records for April and May

April and May are seeing scorching temperatures for this time of year. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

What is the record April and May temperature in the UK? Here's everything you need to know as conditions continue to heat up across the country.

The UK is currently enjoying a mini spring heatwave which has seen the country enjoying temperatures of 21 degrees plus as April draws to a close.

Above average for this time of year, we've so far seen the hottest day of 2025 and many are sure we're experiencing record temperatures for April and May.

Continuing into the new month, the weather forecast has revealed temperatures will peak on Thursday May 1st, with expected highs of around 29C across London and the South East with conditions remaining dry, clear and sunny.

However, as we approach the Bank Holiday weekend, the clouds will roll in and temperatures are expected to return to normal for this time of year.

London and the South East are set to experience record-breaking May temperatures. Picture: Alamy

What is the hottest April on record?

Temperatures have been around 10C more than the average for this month and according to experts, these high twenties were last seen around seven years ago.

Despite seeing highs of 27C in April 2025, this isn't the hottest on record as that was recorded in 1949 at 29.4C.

Is this the hottest May on record?

May the 1st will bring the hottest day of the spring mini heatwave with temperatures forecast to reach highs of 29 degrees in the South East of England. Should this happen, then it will become the new hottest record for May.

The previous record for this month was noted on May 1st 1990 where they experienced highs of 27.4C.

The UK have enjoyed temperatures of 22C plus for the end of April. Picture: Alamy

Why has it been so hot in the UK?

Weather forecasters have said a large area of high pressure has placed itself across the UK and become blocked. It's caused any rain cloud to head elsewhere, delivering those dry conditions we've been witnessing.

The high pressure has been bringing in winds from North Africa and the Mediterranean, adding to the rising temperatures.

Experts have also suggested that while a stint of very warm weather is not that unusual for this time of year, climate change is increasing our chances of getting these blocked high pressure zones.