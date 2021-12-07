Live

Storm Barra UK: Live updates as 'danger to life' weather warnings issued

Weather warnings for snow, ice, rain and wind have been issued. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Storm Barra is to batter the UK and Ireland with high winds, heavy rain and snow on Tuesday, according to the Met Office.

'Danger to life' weather warnings for snow, ice, rain and wind have been issued as Storm Barra sweeps in from the Atlantic.

The west of Ireland will receive the worst of the storm on Tuesday, and yellow wind warnings are in place across England, Wales and Northern Ireland - with travel disruption likely.

Follow the latest on the storm LIVE in our blog below