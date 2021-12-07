Live

Storm Barra UK: Live updates as 'danger to life' weather warnings issued

7 December 2021, 10:35 | Updated: 7 December 2021, 12:53

Weather warnings for snow, ice, rain and wind have been issued
Weather warnings for snow, ice, rain and wind have been issued. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Storm Barra is to batter the UK and Ireland with high winds, heavy rain and snow on Tuesday, according to the Met Office.

'Danger to life' weather warnings for snow, ice, rain and wind have been issued as Storm Barra sweeps in from the Atlantic.

The west of Ireland will receive the worst of the storm on Tuesday, and yellow wind warnings are in place across England, Wales and Northern Ireland - with travel disruption likely.

Read more: Storm Barra poses 'danger to life' as 80 mph winds, rain and snow batter UK

Follow the latest on the storm LIVE in our blog below

Happening Now

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

Mina Smallman spoke to James O'Brien and told of her 'disgust' at the crimes committed by police

Murdered sisters' mum: Culture will change after police were jailed for sharing pics of their bodies
The Omicron variant is believed to be more transmissible

PM: Omicron appears more transmissible than Delta

Harry has been criticised as has been slammed as "privileged" and "out of touch"

Harry sparks social media row after saying people who don’t like their jobs should quit
Arthur, 6, can finally be laid to rest

Arthur's killer dad agrees for boy's body to be released so funeral can take place
Traffic congestion on the Thames Embankment

Cycle lanes blamed as London named world's most congested city
A whistleblower claims the UK Foreign Office failed tens of thousands of Afghans and left them to the mercy of the Taliban

Afghans left behind by UK to be murdered by the Taliban, whistleblower claims
Large waves could cause injury or danger to life, the Met Office said.

Storm Barra poses 'danger to life' as 80 mph winds, rain and snow batter UK
The travel rules have ben updated amid fears over the Omicron Covid variant.

Omicron: New travel restrictions come into force amid concerns over Covid variant
The Government has announced measures to tackle drug dealing in prisons

Airport-style security and addiction assessments under Govt prison drugs clampdown
A primary school in Scotland has closed for a week because of an outbreak of the Omicron variant (stock photo)

Primary school forced to shut after Omicron variant outbreak

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police