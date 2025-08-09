Tropical Storm Dexter to bring scorching temperatures to the UK as health warning issued

Thousands of sun-seekers seen under umbrellas enjoy the Brighton coast as the heatwave continues. Picture: Dinendra Haria/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

The aftermath of Tropical Storm Dexter will land in the UK on Sunday, bringing with it a rise in temperatures across parts of England.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

A yellow heat health alert has been issued by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) for parts of England and will last from 12pm on Monday August 11 until 6pm on Wednesday August 13.

The warning comes as Tropical Storm Dexter brings the potential for a fourth summer heatwave with temperatures set to climb to up to 34C in some areas.

Brits can also expect warm, muggy nights as Storm Dexter brings "draws warm air up from the southwest across the UK", according to the Met Office.

With temps rising into the start of next week, we could be teetering on the edge of another heatwave. Honor explains what's needed to reach the threshold 👇 pic.twitter.com/AY82vDoKy2 — Met Office (@metoffice) August 8, 2025

Despite the warmer weather in England and Wales, areas in Northern Ireland and Scotland will see spells of rain on Saturday and Sunday as a weather front moves in from the west.

Storm Dexter will send temperatures in central and southern parts of England soaring into early next week.

Teenagers cool off by leaping from the Wey footbridge into the River Wey, near Guildford. Picture: JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

The Met Office forecasts highs of 26C for London and the southwest of England.

By Monday, temperatures are likely to be in the low 30Cs for much of England and Wales.

"We're confident that temperatures will increase markedly by the start of next week, reaching the low 30s Celsius in parts of England on Monday and perhaps the mid 30s in a few places on Tuesday," Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Steven Keates said.

Temperatures are on the rise this weekend 🌡️



We could see temperatures into the low 30's by Monday 👇 pic.twitter.com/T6Ky7qU5uq — Met Office (@metoffice) August 7, 2025

"However, the length of this warm spell is still uncertain, and it is possible that high temperatures could persist further into next week, particularly in the south."

"Ex-Dexter sets the wheels in motion for an uptick in temperatures, but the weather patterns then maintaining any hot weather are rather more uncertain".

Children cool off at a pop up fountain as the third heatwave of the year continues with amber health warnings in place in London. Picture: Wiktor Szymanowicz/Anadolu via Getty Images

It comes after Storm Floris hit the UK on Monday this week, leaving more than 32,000 people across Scotland and the North East of England without power.

Dozens of flights were grounded while major disruption to rail, road and ferry travel was triggered as winds reaching up to 124mph were recorded in the Scottish Highlands.