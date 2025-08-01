Storm Floris to hit UK next week with 'unseasonably strong' winds and heavy rain forecast

1 August 2025, 11:07 | Updated: 1 August 2025, 12:20

Storm Floris is the sixth named storm of the 2024/2025 season. Storm Éowyn, which occurred in late January, was the last named storm to affect the UK
Storm Floris is the sixth named storm of the 2024/2025 season. Storm Éowyn, which occurred in late January, was the last named storm to affect the UK. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Storm Floris will hit parts of the UK on Monday with unseasonably strong winds, the Met Office has announced.

This unseasonably disruptive system will bring strong winds and heavy rainfall across the northern half of the UK on Monday and early Tuesday.

The strongest winds are most likely across Scotland during the afternoon and night, with gusts of up to 85mph possible along exposed coasts and hills.

Many inland parts of the warning area will see westerly gusts of 40 to 50 mph and exposed coasts and high ground could see them reach 70 mph.

A yellow weather warning for wind is in place in Scotland, Northern Ireland, north Wales and the north of England from 6am on Monday to 6am on Tuesday.

Heavy rain is also forecast, with transport disruption expected.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Matthew Lehnert said: “Across the warning area, many inland areas are likely to see gusts of 40-50mph, with 60-70mph more likely at higher elevations and around exposed coasts in Scotland.

"There is a small chance that some locations here could even record gusts of 85mph.”

Storm Floris is the sixth named storm of the 2024/2025 Storm Naming season.

Storm Éowyn – which occurred in late January – was the last named storm to affect the UK.

Although named storms are more frequent in late autumn and winter, it is not uncommon for named storms to occur in summer.

Ahead of Storm Floris, the weekend will bring a mix of sunshine and showers.

Saturday will be a dry day with plenty of sunshine and generally small amounts of cloud. It is forecast to be warm in the sunshine with light winds, though a little breezy in some coastal areas.

It is expected to be breezier on Sunday, with rain clearing to sunnier skies later on the day.

RAC breakdown service’s Rod Dennis said: “This unseasonable bout of stormy weather will mean drivers in the north and west of the UK need to take extra care at the start of next week.

“It’s the height of the holiday season, so those towing trailers and caravans, as well as those with roof and tent boxes, must ensure their loads are properly secured.”

He advised motorists to slow down in poor weather, leave later if the conditions are too bad, and avoid exposed highland and coastal routes.

