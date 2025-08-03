Storm Floris to batter the UK with 'unseasonably strong' winds and heavy rain

3 August 2025, 08:35 | Updated: 3 August 2025, 08:46

Storm clouds in Sheerness, Kent
Storm Floris on the way with 'unseasonably strong' winds and heavy rain expected. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Storm Floris will batter parts of the UK on Monday with unseasonably strong winds, the Met Office has announced.

This unseasonably disruptive system will bring strong winds and heavy rainfall across the northern half of the UK on Monday and early Tuesday.

The strongest winds are most likely across Scotland during the afternoon and night, with gusts of up to 85mph possible along exposed coasts and hills.

Many inland parts of the warning area will see westerly gusts of 40 to 50 mph and exposed coasts and high ground could see them reach 70 mph.

A yellow weather warning for wind is in place in Scotland, Northern Ireland, north Wales and the north of England from 6am on Monday to 6am on Tuesday.

The Met Office has warned the strong wind could cause damage to buildings, and dangerous waves and beach material could be thrown onto sea fronts.

Heavy rain is also forecast, with transport disruption expected.

Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible, the Met Office has warned

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Matthew Lehnert said: “Across the warning area, many inland areas are likely to see gusts of 40-50mph, with 60-70mph more likely at higher elevations and around exposed coasts in Scotland.

"There is a small chance that some locations here could even record gusts of 85mph.”

Storm Floris is the sixth named storm of the 2024/2025 Storm Naming season.

Storm Éowyn – which occurred in late January – was the last named storm to affect the UK.

Although named storms are more frequent in late autumn and winter, it is not uncommon for named storms to occur in summer.

RAC breakdown service’s Rod Dennis said: “This unseasonable bout of stormy weather will mean drivers in the north and west of the UK need to take extra care at the start of next week.

“It’s the height of the holiday season, so those towing trailers and caravans, as well as those with roof and tent boxes, must ensure their loads are properly secured.”

He advised motorists to slow down in poor weather, leave later if the conditions are too bad, and avoid exposed highland and coastal routes.

