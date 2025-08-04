'Danger to life' warning with flights grounded and trains cancelled as Storm Floris brings 90mph wind and rain

Met Issues Warnings As UK Braces For Storm Floris. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Storm Floris is gathering strength with an amber 'Danger to life' wind warning covering parts of Scotland and gusts of up to 90mph in parts of the North.

LNER has warned passengers not to travel further of Newcastle and Preston as the inclement weather is expected to 'heavily impact' trains.

People in Scotland are being told to secure trampolines and garden furniture as the storm gets stronger.

The organisers of the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo have announced the "difficult decision" to cancel Monday evening's performance due to the inclement conditions brought about by Storm Floris.

The world-famous music, marching, dance and fireworks extravaganza takes place in August each year on the Esplanade at Edinburgh Castle, and this year was scheduled to be held each day from August 1-23.

Network Rail Scotland said wind gusts reaching 90mph from Storm Floris have disrupted train services.

A map shared on X showed areas with the highest wind speeds recorded, including one recording of 90mph.

The rail company said the west of Scotland had been particularly affected by disruption by 10am.

A swimmer battles against the strong winds on Portsteward Strand. Picture: Getty

Around 10,000 homes in Ireland are without power after Storm Floris brought strong winds to the island.

Weather alerts remain in place on both sides of the border.

In Northern Ireland several flights have been cancelled and some public facilities closed and a small number of homes are without power.

Yellow weather warnings are in place in Northern Ireland and across several counties south of the border, although the island seems set to escape the worst of the storm.