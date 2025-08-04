'Danger to life' warning with flights grounded and trains cancelled as Storm Floris brings 90mph wind and rain

4 August 2025, 13:09 | Updated: 4 August 2025, 13:32

Met Issues Warnings As UK Braces For Storm Floris
Met Issues Warnings As UK Braces For Storm Floris. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Storm Floris is gathering strength with an amber 'Danger to life' wind warning covering parts of Scotland and gusts of up to 90mph in parts of the North.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

LNER has warned passengers not to travel further of Newcastle and Preston as the inclement weather is expected to 'heavily impact' trains.

People in Scotland are being told to secure trampolines and garden furniture as the storm gets stronger.

The organisers of the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo have announced the "difficult decision" to cancel Monday evening's performance due to the inclement conditions brought about by Storm Floris.

The world-famous music, marching, dance and fireworks extravaganza takes place in August each year on the Esplanade at Edinburgh Castle, and this year was scheduled to be held each day from August 1-23.

Read more: 'Do not travel': Amber 'danger to life' warning issued and trains cancelled as Storm Floris hits UK

Read more: 'Danger to life' warning issued as Storm Floris closes in on UK bringing 'unseasonably strong' winds of 'up to 90mph'

Met Issues Warnings As UK Braces For Storm Floris
Met Issues Warnings As UK Braces For Storm Floris. Picture: Getty
Met Issues Warnings As UK Braces For Storm Floris
Met Issues Warnings As UK Braces For Storm Floris. Picture: Getty

Network Rail Scotland said wind gusts reaching 90mph from Storm Floris have disrupted train services.

A map shared on X showed areas with the highest wind speeds recorded, including one recording of 90mph.

The rail company said the west of Scotland had been particularly affected by disruption by 10am.

A swimmer battles against the strong winds on Portsteward Strand
A swimmer battles against the strong winds on Portsteward Strand. Picture: Getty
Met Issues Warnings As UK Braces For Storm Floris
Met Issues Warnings As UK Braces For Storm Floris. Picture: Getty

Around 10,000 homes in Ireland are without power after Storm Floris brought strong winds to the island.

Weather alerts remain in place on both sides of the border.

In Northern Ireland several flights have been cancelled and some public facilities closed and a small number of homes are without power.

Yellow weather warnings are in place in Northern Ireland and across several counties south of the border, although the island seems set to escape the worst of the storm.

Download the LBC app!
Download the LBC app! Picture: Global

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

Kate Forbes has annouced she won't stand for Parliament again next year.

Kate Forbes to quit Holyrood for family

Demonstration on the eve of parliament voting to proscribe Palestine Action.

Palestine Action supporters 'plan to overwhelm the police' with upcoming demonstration

Michele Ann Joy Bourda, 59, reportedly went missing from her sunbed on Ofrynio beach

Desperate search underway for Brit woman who 'vanished from Greek beach' while her husband slept
People during a protest on Sunday near the Britannia International Hotel in Canary Wharf, London where asylum seekers are planned to be housed

Man arrested after thugs hijack mums' peaceful 'pink protest' outside Canary Wharf asylum hotel
Oasis fans at Wembley Stadium during the band's UK tour

Oasis 'shocked and saddened' after fan dies 'plunging from balcony' at Wembley Stadium gig

Resident doctors, members of the British Medical Association (BMA) trade union, form a picket line outside St Thomas' Hospital

BMA hits back after NHS says less than a third of resident doctors joined strike

Palestinian women wait with their sick children for medical care in an overcrowded clinic in Gaza City, Wednesday, May 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehand Alshrafi)

Hundreds of sick Gazan children to be evacuated to UK and treated by the NHS

People thought to be migrants scramble to board a small boat near Wimereux in France - it comes as new plans by the UK government to make people smuggling via social media a jailable offense.

People smugglers promoting Channel crossing online face five years behind bars under new government plans
Sandsend, Yorkshire, UK, England - a coastline where four bodies have been discovered in three days

Fourth body found on beach at UK beauty spot in three days - as police probe death

A luxurious Range Rover which once belonged to the late Queen Elizabeth II is set to go up for auction - offered with bespoke security features.

Late Queen's Range Rover set for auction with bespoke royal features set to fetch up to £70,000

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News