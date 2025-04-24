Rain turns to rays in time for the UK's two biggest marathons

Cherry blossom in full bloom at The Stray in Harrogate, Yorkshire. Picture: PA

By Ella Bennett

A mini heatwave is on the way to break the recent spell of colder, rainy conditions, just in time for the UK's two biggest marathons.

The temperature across much of the country is expected to warm up over the weekend, according to the Met Office.

By early next week, maximum temperatures in the high teens or low 20s Celsius will be widespread. However, in coastal areas it won't be quite as warm.

The two largest marathons in the UK both take place on Sunday April 27, when conditions are expected to be dry and sunny.

Runners could see highs of 22C in the London on Sunday, with a current “settled” spell of weather meaning up to 24C could also be possible in the South East by Monday, the Met Office said.

A spell of much warmer weather is on the way next week 📈



As the jet stream becomes more amplified this weekend, a 'blocked' weather pattern will develop across northwest Europe - but how long this lasts for is uncertain. pic.twitter.com/8jnHnAPYRP — Met Office (@metoffice) April 24, 2025

Oli Claydon, spokesman for the Met Office, said: “It’s looking like the marathons for both Manchester and London will be dry.

“There is an area of rain that’s going to push into western parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland through Sunday morning. It’ll break up pretty quickly and fragment into showers through the morning, bringing some rain and cloud across Scotland, Northern Ireland and far north of England, but conditions better for the South and across England and Wales.

“Temperatures shouldn’t be a problem for the morning, but the temperature will build during the day.

“Highs of potentially 22 degrees (are likely) in south-eastern England, but obviously that max won’t be seen until mid afternoon, so with most people getting under way in the morning, hopefully the cooler morning temperatures will be more comfortable for the runners.”

Sunny conditions are expected for the 2025 London Marathon. Picture: Alamy

A heavy band of rain will affect Northern Ireland and some other westernmost areas on Friday before slowly clearing to the east overnight, but no weather warnings have been issued, the forecaster said.

Dry conditions and lighter winds are expected elsewhere across the UK, with low cloud and the chance of the odd shower clearing to give some warm spells of sunshine and highs of 18C in the South East.

Saturday will likely see patchy rain initially moving east across most of Scotland, England and Wales, with brighter conditions further north before sunny spells develop more widely into the afternoon.

Temperatures will stay around average with highs of 18C but “do start to tick up” as the weekend progresses, particularly on Sunday, Mr Claydon said.

While northern regions of the UK will continue to see some cloud and scattered showers on Monday, the rest of the country will stay dry and bright with temperatures of up to 24C in the South East.

“Generally speaking over the outlook, (it is) relatively settled with incursions of clouded rain at times, but some good sunny spells with temperatures increasing as we go into the start of next week,” the forecaster added.