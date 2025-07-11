Temperatures hit 34C with hosepipe bans and health warnings in force - as Brits brace for weekend heatwave

A packed beach during the UK's third summer heatwave. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

Temperatures reached 34.7C on Friday, the Met Office said, as Brits brace for more scorching weather across the weekend sparking wildfire and health warnings as hosepipe bans come into force.

Temperatures reached 34.7C at Astwood Bank, near Worcester, on Friday, the Met Office said, with similar or even higher temperatures expected on Saturday.

Wales recorded its hottest day of the year with 32.4C in Cardiff’s Bute Park, with temperatures widely reaching the high 20s across the country.

Amber heat health alerts have been issued for the Midlands and southern and eastern England until 9am on Monday, warning of the potential for a rise in deaths, particularly among those aged 65 and over or with health conditions.

the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) also has yellow alerts in place until Monday for the North East, North West and Yorkshire and Humber.

“It might be plus or minus half a degree higher or lower (on Saturday), probably maybe a little bit higher, but that’s going to be the peak as then temperatures start coming down a little bit through the second half of the weekend as low pressure slowly starts to edge in,” meteorologist Greg Dewhurst said.

A hosepipe ban is in force in Yorkshire amid the heatwave and almost drought conditions. Picture: Alamy

Households in Yorkshire became the first in the UK to be hit with a hosepipe ban, after months of extremely hot and dry weather across England.

Customers who ignore the ban could face fines of up to £1,000, but the utility previously said “we hope it won’t come to that” as it urged households to help conserve water by sticking to the restrictions.

Restrictions on using hosepipes for activities such as watering the garden, cleaning cars and filling paddling pools, are part efforts to protect supplies in the face of yet more dry weather forecast for the coming weeks.

South East Water said demand for drinking water had reached “record levels since May”, adding: “This situation has left us with no choice but to restrict the use of hosepipes and sprinklers, so we can help our reservoirs and underground water storage recover.”

Meanwhile, fire chiefs have urged people to stay safe as they warned of the increased risk of wildfires and drowning during the heatwave.

The National Fire Chiefs Council (NFCC) asked people not to enter water to try to cool down and urged parents and carers to ensure children are supervised around water at all times.

Phil Garrigan, NFCC chairman, said: “We are urging people to take simple but vital safety precautions to protect themselves and their loved ones during this period of hot, dry weather.“Our experience tells us that wildfires can start in an instant and escalate rapidly. That’s why we’re asking everyone to stay alert and act responsibly.”

It comes after 80 firefighters were called to tackle a grass fire on Rainham Road in Rainham, Kent, on Thursday.

The Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) has urged people to drink water regularly, seek shade and use sunscreen.

Steve Cole, policy director at RoSPA, said: “Heat is no longer just a holiday perk, it’s a growing public health risk.

“We’re seeing more frequent and intense heatwaves, both in the UK and globally, and the data shows a clear rise in heat-related illness and fatalities.”