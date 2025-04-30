Temperatures could hit 30C this week as Spring 'mini heatwave' continues

Temperatures could hit 30C on Thursday. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Temperatures could be set to hit 30C at the earliest point on record this week as the UK’s “mini heatwave” continues.

Tuesday marked with hottest day of the year so far as the mercury hit 24.9C in Ross-on-Wye in Herefordshire, the Met Office said.

The previous hottest day of the year was Monday, when temperatures reached 24.5C in London.

The scorching Spring weather looks set to continue, as the Met Office said temperatures could hit 27C or 28C on Wednesday in southern England and the Midlands.

Meteorologist Craig Snell said the most likely places to see the highest temperatures on Wednesday were “in a line from London over towards the West Country and into the Midlands”.

A sunbather sitting outside a seafront beach in Lyme Regis. Picture: Alamy

He said: “The central southern parts of the UK are probably going to be where the highest temperatures will be tomorrow.”

Mr Snell said Thursday would be “the peak of the heat”.

He added: “We are likely to see 28C or 29C.

“And again, it’s going to be a corridor from the west of London over towards Bristol which will probably be the most likely places to see the highest temperatures.”

The meteorologist said the high temperatures on Thursday would result in one of the “warmest starts to May on record”.

Met Office chief meteorologist Paul Gundersen said it was “not particularly unusual to see warm and sunny periods in April where temperatures reach the mid-20s”.

He added: “However, it is more unusual to see temperatures reach the high-20s, and if we see 30C this week, it will be the earliest point in the year in which we have achieved that threshold.”

Temperatures are forecast to decrease across much of the UK on Friday as the high pressure starts to pull away.

The highest recorded April temperature was in 1949, when Camden Square, London, recorded 29.4C.

People enjoy the hottest day of the year on Brighton Beach in the UK. Picture: Getty

For May, the highest temperature recorded was 32.8C on May 22 1922, in Camden Square.

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) has urged caution around open-water swimming after last month saw a 32% increase in water-related incidents compared with the same period last year.

Craig Carter, LFB assistant commissioner for prevention and protection, said: “Even when the sun is shining, water temperatures can be dangerously cold. Cold water shock can affect anyone, no matter how fit or experienced they are.

“It can lead to water inhalation and, in the worst cases, drowning. Be particularly careful near the water’s edge, it’s easy to slip and fall unexpectedly.

“And think twice before jumping into open water.”

In the first quarter of 2025, LFB crews responded to 160 water-related incidents, averaging more than 13 per week compared with fewer than 11 a week in 2024, the LFB said.