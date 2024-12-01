Temperatures set to plunge to -3C across Britain after mild weather weekend

1 December 2024, 19:49

Temperatures across Britain are set to return to wintery expectations on Monday - after the UK had an unusually warm weekend.
Temperatures across Britain are set to return to wintery expectations on Monday - after the UK had an unusually warm weekend. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Temperatures across Britain are set to return to wintery expectations on Monday - after the UK had an unusually warm weekend.

Some areas saw the mercury reach as high as 16C on Sunday - but cold is set to snap back from Monday night.

Temperatures will briefly drop below freezing before returning to average temperatures on Tuesday.

Met Office meteorologist Marco Petagna said: "Monday night is probably the coldest night - we should get to minus 8C in one or two spots in Scotland, more likely around high ground, where we've got a snow line.

"Then on Tuesday night, possibly minus 3C in Scotland.

"By Tuesday morning, parts of England could get down to minus 2C or minus 3C."

EDITORIAL USE ONLY Snow-capped Nordmann Fir and Norway Spruce trees at a farm near Insch in Aberdeenshire
Temperatures will briefly drop below freezing before returning to average temperatures on Tuesday. Picture: Alamy

This weekend's mild weather saw temperatures as high as 16.4C in Cardiff because winds brought milder air from the south and south west, the Met Office said.

Mr Petagna said: "That's about five degrees above average - it should be about 10-12C that time of year.

"On Monday, the winds go around to the north, so we'll get air from a colder northerly direction."

He added: "It's just a brief colder spell.

"Later Tuesday the wind starts to come back from the Atlantic again so it starts to turn less cold."

Mr Petagna said there is a chance temperatures could drop again next weekend as northerly winds are expected to develop.

