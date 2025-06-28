Temperatures set to soar again on Sunday amid amber heat health alert

28 June 2025, 22:51

Yellow Heat Health Warnings Issued For The UK
Amber heat health warnings issued for the UK. Picture: Getty

By Alice Brooker

Parts of the UK is expected to bask in high temperatures again this weekend as the second amber heat health alert in two weeks remains in force.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Temperatures are projected to hit up to 30C in London, 28C in the east of England, and 28C in the Midlands, according to the Met Office.

But temperatures will remain relatively low in other areas, with 21C the highest likely to be reached in Scotland, and 23C in the south-west of England.

Sunday will see a band of cloud and rain across central parts of the UK, gradually edging northwards.

This rain may ease for a time before turning heavier in the far northwest later in the day.

Read more: Amber heat health alert in force as temperatures to soar above 30C amid severe weather warnings in Europe

Read more: Brits brace for 36C heatwave as urgent health warnings issued across England

Seaside resort of Lyme Regis. Conditions were hot and humid with temperatures set to rise even further over the weekend. The Met Office has issued an Amber alert for heat from Monday. Credit: Celia McMahon/Alamy Live News
Seaside resort of Lyme Regis. Conditions were hot and humid with temperatures set to rise even further over the weekend. The Met Office has issued an Amber alert for heat from Monday. Credit: Celia McMahon/Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

Southern areas will start cloudy with some patchy drizzle on western hills, but there will be plenty of dry weather too, with sunny spells developing.

It comes as a second amber heat health alert in two weeks came into force on Friday.

The alert, which covers London, the East Midlands, South East, South West and East of England, will last until 6pm on Tuesday.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) also issued a yellow alert for Yorkshire and Humber and the West Midlands for the same time period, with the agency warning of significant impacts across health and social care services.

Ladies Day at Royal Windsor Racecourse on Saturday. Credit: Maureen McLean/Alamy Live News
Ladies Day at Royal Windsor Racecourse on Saturday. Credit: Maureen McLean/Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

Temperatures could reach 34C on Monday, which if it did, would only be the fourth time in June since the 1930s.

The June record, which could be surpassed, stands at 35.6C, recorded at Southampton Mayflower Park on June 28 1976 and again at Camden Square, north London, on June 29 1957.

An amber alert was previously issued for all regions in England on June 19, the first time it had been used since September 2023.

On the same day, temperatures reached 32.2C in Kew, west London, before heatwaves were declared across England and Wales.

An official heatwave is recorded when areas reach a certain temperature for three consecutive days, with thresholds varying from 25C to 28C in different parts of the UK.

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

Chalkwell Park in Westcliff on Sea, Southend, Essex, UK. Southend on Sea Borough Council green space in an urban area. Sign at entrance

Girl, 7, killed after tree collapses in public park as another girl in critical condition

Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie

Carrie Johnson opens up about 'brutal week' after being admitted to hospital with severe dehydration
Anne Potter was last seen leaving her Jersey home in October 2024

Remains of missing Jersey woman found on beach 140 miles from where she vanished

Archbishop of Wales Andrew John with The Cross of Wales ahead of a blessing service at Holy Trinity Church in north Wales in 2023

Archbishop of Wales retires after report reveals Bangor cathedral failings

Calling a white woman a "karen" is "borderline racist" a tribunal has heard

Calling white middle-aged women Karen is a 'borderline racist, sexist and ageist slur', employment tribunal told
Mylo Capilla, 13, went missing near a river.

Body found in search for missing boy, 13, in Teesside

Jordan Howman was sent home from Dubai because of his facial tattoos

Brit 'devastated' after being kicked out of Dubai because of his whole face tattoo

Plane passengers might not need to worry about extra fees for some airlines

The end of extra fees for bringing a cabin bag on planes? EU plans change to airline rules

The grandfather of incoming MI6 chief Blaise Metreweli was a leading Nazi spy, reports have said. Picture: Alamy

Incoming MI6 chief related to Nazi spy with nickname ‘The Butcher’

Keir Starmer represented a group of protesters in a ECHR case in the 1990s. Back row Andrea Needham in pink

‘We are all Palestine Action’: Starmer represented me at the ECHR… Now he’d see me as a terrorist

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News