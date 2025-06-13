Temperatures to soar up to 30C as thunderstorm countdown begins

A man shelters with an umbrella during a rain shower in south west London on 5 June. The forecast is for unsettled weather with showers and thunderstorms this week in London and across parts of the UK .Credit Amer Ghazzal/Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Brooker

Parts of eastern England are predicted to reach 30C on Friday, potentially making it the hottest day of 2025, as thunderstorms threaten to break through later.

As temperatures soar across parts of Eastern England on Friday, the Met Office has issued a warning for thunderstorms later in the evening and on Saturday.

Temperatures may reach 30C on Friday, which would make it the hottest day of 2025, surpassing the 29.3C recorded at Kew Gardens in West London on May 1.

It means the parts of the UK could be hotter than Ibiza, Mykonos, and even Los Angeles.

But the Met Office has also issued moderate thunderstorm weather warnings from Friday afternoon across parts of Eastern and Southeastern England.

Storm clouds over the East Hill. Hastings. Sussex. England. UK. Picture: Alamy

Torrential downpours could bring 30-50mm of rain in some areas, with a risk of even greater accumulations should thunderstorms line up.

Its been reported that many places within the warning area may not see any impacts, but with some areas seeing much of the rain potentially falling in a short space of time, there is a risk of surface water flooding.

Thunderstorms may also bring large hail, gusty winds and frequent lightning to some places which could cause damage and power cuts.

Yellow warning of thunderstorm affecting North West England https://t.co/Hsgfco5DzH pic.twitter.com/gFvdRxwPGV — Met Office - NW England (@metofficeNWEng) June 12, 2025

While Friday's yellow warning of thunderstorms threatens London and South East England, South West England, Wales and the West Midlands, this is expected to only impact east of England, London and South East England from Friday afternoon (3pm) to Saturday morning (6am).

At midnight on Saturday, these warnings are then applied to a number of areas across the UK, including East Midlands, North East England, North West England, South West Scotland, and Wales.

These warnings are in place until 6pm on Saturday.