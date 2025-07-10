UK braces for third heatwave of summer this weekend

Lyme Regis, Dorset, UK. 9th July, 2025. People soak up the sweltering hot sunshine at the seaside resort of Lyme Regis as the third heatwave of the year continues. Credit: Celia McMahon/Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Brooker

The UK is set to see its third heatwave of the summer by the end of the week, forecasters have said.

Wimbledon fans and players in for a sweltering weekend, as the Met Office said the tennis championships’ women’s final on Saturday and men’s final on Sunday could see temperatures of more than 30C.

Very high UV and pollen levels are also expected.

Scotland is also due to hit the heatwave threshold, with temperatures on the east coast forecast to be up to 31C on Saturday and potentially break local records, according to Met Office meteorologist Liam Eslick.

Despite not being as warm as the heatwave at the beginning of July, the hot spell is forecast to last longer and cover a broader area, the Met Office said.

Relaxing with a game of football in Brighton in the hot sunshine as temperatures are set to soar again for the forthcoming weekend throughout Britain: Credit Simon Dack / Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

Mr Eslick said: “It is going to be a hot one with little cloud around.

“UV levels are going to be pretty high so anyone going to the (Wimbledon) finals should wear plenty of sun cream and stay hydrated as there is not going to be too much of a breeze to cool down.

“Pollen levels are also going to be high, so any hayfever sufferers should take medication to reduce that risk.”

The UK Health Security Agency issued yellow heat health alerts on Wednesday covering parts of central and southern England, valid until July 15.

In the south of England and Wales, temperatures of up to 31C on Thursday and 32C on Friday are possible.

Dundee, Tayside, Scotland, UK. 9th July, 2025. Credit: Dundee Photographics/Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

On the east coast of Scotland, temperatures are expected to reach 25C on Thursday and 28C on Friday.

They should peak at up to 31C on Saturday before coming down to 28C or 29C on Sunday.

The temperature will slowly start to decrease by Monday or Tuesday.

In the north of England, Thursday could see highs of 27C, edging up to 29C on Friday and 30C on Saturday with isolated highs of 31C.

Mr Eslick added that the weekend would be very sunny and dry, with the wildfire risk classed as moderate.

He said: “We’ve not had a lot of rain over the last few days and weeks. Make sure barbecues are extinguished thoroughly as the ground will be pretty dry.”

To be considered a heatwave, the temperature needs to reach or surpass 28C in the south and 25C in the north for at least three consecutive days.