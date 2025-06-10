Thunderstorm warnings could be issued this week as ‘intense rainfall’ looms

10 June 2025, 01:22

The deluge is expected to hit on Wednesday evening, after a drier and widely sunny Tuesday, during which time some western areas could see 20-40mm of rain over just a few hours.
By Shannon Cook

Thunderstorm alerts could be issued this week, the Met Office warned as it forecast “intense rainfall” across parts of the UK.

Temperatures are also forecast to hike later in the week, with south-east and central England potentially reaching 27C on Wednesday and Thursday and then 29C on Friday.

A plume of warm air from Iberia and France is set to kick in, bringing the chance of thunderstorms.

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist, Mike Silverstone, said: “After largely benign weather early in the week, some intense, thundery showers will move in on Wednesday evening.

“These thunderstorms are being triggered by some warm, humid air that is moving into the UK from the south.

“The intense rainfall could see 20-40mm accumulating over just a few hours, which could cause some disruption.

“While there are no severe weather warnings issued at the moment, it is possible thunderstorm warnings may be issued this week.”

The thunderstorms and showers are forecast to move north and east through Thursday, with a small reprieve on Friday before another band moves in from the southwest bringing more rain lasting into the early hours of Saturday.

Mr Silverstone said: “As temperatures rise this week, it is possible heatwave thresholds could be reached in some parts of the UK, particularly the northwest Midlands, north-west England and northeast Wales, however it is very dependent on cloud cover later this week, so it is not a certainty.

“This warm spell will feel different to the fine weather we experienced in May as the humidity will be much higher, making it feel more uncomfortable.

“Additionally, while in May the nights were still fairly cool, overnight temperatures this week are forecast to remain fairly warm, which can disrupt people’s sleep.”

