More thunderstorms and flooding expected as new weather warnings issued across UK

Saturday's wet weather is set to continue as yellow rain warnings cover parts of the UK over the weekend and into Monday. Picture: Alamy

By Jennifer Kennedy

The Met Office has issued fresh yellow weather warnings as further heavy rain, thunderstorms, and flooding is expected over the weekend.

The Met Office has issued new yellow thunderstorm and rain warnings covering parts of the UK, as Saturday's wet and stormy weather is expected to continue over the weekend and into Monday.

A yellow warning of rain has been issued for southwest England from 6pm on Saturday until 9pm on Sunday. The Met Office has warned that heavy rain and thunderstorms may cause localised flooding and transport disruption.

A yellow warning predicting heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms is in place across Scotland from 12pm on Saturday to 12pm on Sunday as Saturday's bad weather moves up the country. The Met Office said some areas may see as much as 50-75mm of rain in just a few hours.

A further yellow thunderstorm warning covers most of England and Scotland from 11am to 9pm on Monday, with the Met Office warning that heavy showers and thunderstorms may lead to flooding and disruption. Sudden floods could cause difficult driving conditions, road closures, and pose a risk to homes and businesses, according to the Met Office. There is also a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life.

Crowds braved Saturday's wet weather during Northern Pride 2025 in Newcastle. Picture: Getty

The Met Office said: "Scattered heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected during Monday, especially during the afternoon and early evening."

"While many will miss the worst conditions, a few places could see 30-50 mm of rain within a couple of hours."

"Heavy downpours of rain will be the primary hazard but lightning strikes are also likely along with the potential for hail."

A yellow thunderstorm warning will remain in place in across central and eastern England until 9pm on Saturday.

London experienced its first amber warning since January 2024 on Saturday. Picture: Getty

Much of the UK has already experienced disruption from heavy rain and thunderstorms on Saturday.

An amber warning covered much of the south of England on Saturday, including London, Kent, Hampshire and Cambridge.

The amber warning was the first to be issued for London since January 2024, when Storm Henk swept through central parts of England and Wales.

The heavy rain and storms caused increased sewage and wastewater discharge into rivers and waterways on Saturday, according to the Rivers Trust.