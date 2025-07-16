Thunderstorms forecast for weekend

16 July 2025, 10:09 | Updated: 16 July 2025, 10:11

A man walks in a London road during a storm, heavy rain
Thunderstorms could be felt this weekend. Picture: Getty

By William Mata

The UK could experience thunderstorms this weekend, but not before another heat blast.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for Thursday when thunderstorms are set to hit Northern Ireland, although the rest of Britain can enjoy sunshine.

England has been forecast to have highs of 28C on Thursday and 29C on Friday, following several cooler days. Tuesday dropped off to the low 20s, and Wednesday will likely be the same.

However, the fine weather is set to come to an end soon with thunder and lightning on the cards for this weekend. The peak of the storm is set to be felt around 1pm on Saturday, when the London Athletics Meet begins, while Oasis have their final show at Manchester’s Heaton Park.

The Met Office has said for the weekend: “[It will be] dry and bright on Friday but very warm and humid with showers or heavy rain developing overnight into Saturday. Cooler by Sunday, but remaining unsettled with further showers.”

Extreme weather in the UK is becoming the “new normal,” according to energy and climate secretary Ed Miliband.

The Labour minister has warned that extreme heat, felt already this summer, contrasted with thunderstorms, is threatening the British way of life.

Met Office experts say the UK’s weather is “notably different” from just a few decades ago and Mr Miliband has said that climate change has brought this about.

“Our British way of life is under threat,” Mr Miliband told the PA news agency last week.

“Whether it is extreme heat, droughts, or flooding, we can see it actually with our own eyes, that it’s already happening, and we need to act.

“That’s why the Government has a central mission to make Britain a clean energy superpower and tackle the climate crisis.”

On those who oppose Labour’s green policies, he said: “(U)nless we act on the cause of what is happening, the cause of what is changing our climate, then we will be betraying future generations.”

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

Garden hosepipe ban saving water during heatwave summer of June 2025 Lancashire UK

Southern Water announces hosepipe ban following prolonged dry weather

People enjoy the sunshine and the water on the Margate Beach

Council to reinstate 'draconian' fines for swearing amid anti-social behaviour problems

d

Cod and chipsss: 'Python' discovered in chippy kitchen after escaping owner - as RSPCA issues snake warning
Windsurfer near Portland Harbour, Weymouth, Dorset

Kite surfer in his 70s dies after being ‘blown into the side of a yacht’ at popular UK beach
Dubai Chocolate bar with green kadayif and pistachio spread with pistachio nuts close up

Urgent warning to Dubai chocolate lovers as popular sweet treat recalled over 'serious' allergy risk
A man wearing a light blue shirt

Wrongly jailed man hits out at ‘insulting’ compensation increase

Ministers are seeking to avoid a repeat of last summer's violent anti-immigration protests, which lasted six days

Fears of riots after secret Afghan resettlement scheme exposed following MoD data breach

Nurse Sandie Peggie's employment tribunal resumes today.

Changing room row tribunal set to resume

Last week, Dylan Earl, aged 20, and Jake Reeves, 23, became the first people to be convicted under new National Security Act powers after they were recruited by the Russian mercenary group Wagner.

Teenagers targeted by Russia and Iran for sabotage missions in Britain as state-backed threats increase five-fold
Tim Davie, Director-General of the BBC.

BBC boss Tim Davie insists he can 'lead' the corporation in the 'right way' in wake of string of scandals

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News