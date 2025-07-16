Thunderstorms forecast for weekend

Thunderstorms could be felt this weekend. Picture: Getty

By William Mata

The UK could experience thunderstorms this weekend, but not before another heat blast.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for Thursday when thunderstorms are set to hit Northern Ireland, although the rest of Britain can enjoy sunshine.

England has been forecast to have highs of 28C on Thursday and 29C on Friday, following several cooler days. Tuesday dropped off to the low 20s, and Wednesday will likely be the same.

However, the fine weather is set to come to an end soon with thunder and lightning on the cards for this weekend. The peak of the storm is set to be felt around 1pm on Saturday, when the London Athletics Meet begins, while Oasis have their final show at Manchester’s Heaton Park.

The Met Office has said for the weekend: “[It will be] dry and bright on Friday but very warm and humid with showers or heavy rain developing overnight into Saturday. Cooler by Sunday, but remaining unsettled with further showers.”

Extreme weather in the UK is becoming the “new normal,” according to energy and climate secretary Ed Miliband.

The Labour minister has warned that extreme heat, felt already this summer, contrasted with thunderstorms, is threatening the British way of life.

Met Office experts say the UK’s weather is “notably different” from just a few decades ago and Mr Miliband has said that climate change has brought this about.

“Our British way of life is under threat,” Mr Miliband told the PA news agency last week.

“Whether it is extreme heat, droughts, or flooding, we can see it actually with our own eyes, that it’s already happening, and we need to act.

“That’s why the Government has a central mission to make Britain a clean energy superpower and tackle the climate crisis.”

On those who oppose Labour’s green policies, he said: “(U)nless we act on the cause of what is happening, the cause of what is changing our climate, then we will be betraying future generations.”