Thunderstorms to hit parts of UK ahead of 30C heatwave weekend

25 June 2025, 09:16

Temperatures could hit 33C this weekend as parts of the UK bask in a heatwave.
Temperatures could hit 33C this weekend as parts of the UK bask in a heatwave. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Thunderstorms are set to hit parts of the UK before 30C temperatures over the weekend, forecasters say.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Wednesday is due to be “humid and very warm” in the south of England, with a “threat of heavy, possibly thundery showers” later in the day, the Met Office said.

Thunderstorms with “lightning, hail, and heavy rain” may lash the south east of England overnight before clearing on Thursday, forecaster Paul Gundersen said.

He continued: “Elsewhere through Thursday, rain will move eastwards across the UK, clearing to showers, with some sunny spells breaking through at times.

Read More: Exact date another heatwave is due to start - with temperatures set to hit 32C

Read More: Wildfires rip through Greek island of Chios as 'situation remains critical'

People picnicking on a hot and humid day on the parched grass.
People picnicking on a hot and humid day on the parched grass. Picture: Alamy

“Friday will start dry in the east, with rain moving in from the west, becoming showery later.”

Mr Gundersen said that many parts of the country will stay dry on Saturday, with a patch of rain moving south east and easing.

Sunday is due to see “variable cloud and showers” in the north, with “patchy rain and drizzle” in the west, but otherwise stay dry with sunny spells, he added.

Parts of the south are set to hit highs of 30C over the weekend, which would be hotter than Rio de Janeiro in Brazil, according to forecasts.

It comes after a provisional high of 33.2C was recorded by the weather service on June 21 in Charlwood, Surrey, making it the warmest day so far of 2025.

Last week the Met office said "many places" in England and "one or two areas" in Wales, including Cardiff, entered a heatwave on June 20.

A short-lived localised heatwave is possible in the South East of England as temperatures rise this weekend, Mr Claydon said.

He said: "It's a little bit uncertain, potentially we could remain in the 30s in the far South East of England, and it's quite a long way ahead, there is potential there and if it did reach into the 30s in the South East we could be looking at a short-lived localised heatwave.

"When we had the warm spell last week it was much more widespread, we're not likely to see that."

So far, June's average daytime temperatures have been 19.2C, slightly above the average of 17.68C, according to the Met Office.

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

A further 71 stores are also at risk depending on talks with landlords in order to secure improved rental deals.

Full list of River Island store closures revealed as 71 more locations as risk

The life-changing ticket was purchased in the Republic of Ireland, though the winner has not yet come forward.

EuroMillions winning numbers revealed as lucky player set to win £22m

Protestors and MET Police officers clash during a rally in support of pro-Palestinian group Palestine Action after British government announced the group's ban, in Trafalgar Square, in central London, on June 23, 2025.

Seven charged after Palestine Action supporters clash with police against government ban under anti-terror laws
People sitting on the grass in Victoria Park, Tower Hamlets in East London, United Kingdom.

UK population to grow at slower rate than first projected as net migration 'down by half' in one year
Rescued brown bear cubs, Mish (top) and Lucy explore gifts stuffed with their favourite treats ahead of their move from the Wildwood Trust in Kent to their forever home at the Trust's sister site, Escot in Devon.

Police called after two young bears escaped from enclosure and devoured a week’s worth of honey
Humza Yousaf told LBC the UK could be "dragged into another war in the Middle East" based on 'dodgy intelligence and misinformation', drawing comparisons with the Iraq War.

Humza Yousaf warns UK 'may be dragged into war in the Middle East… based on dodgy intel’

The driver threw drinks up to passengers

Delivery rider hailed a hero for tossing drinks into stranded Thameslink train

Labour’s hold on Birmingham City Council is in doubt over the handling of bin strikes, unions have warned

Labour ‘set to lose control of Birmingham Council over bin strike,' union boss warns

A huge blaze has ripped through the Jaguar Land Rover manufacturing plant.

Serious fire at Jaguar Land Rover's car plant as 50 firefighters rush to scene

Colonel Philip Ingram warned LBC as protesters gathered near Downing Street over the weekend following the US airstrikes

American businesses in UK ‘at risk of Iranian terror’, as experts say regime will seek ‘package of revenge’ for airstrikes

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News