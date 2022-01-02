Thunderstorms to hit London and South East as Met Office warns of disruption

Thunderstorms are set to hit London and the South East, the Met Office said. Picture: Alamy

By James Morris

The Met Office has issued weather warnings for London and the South East, with a band of thunderstorms expected to cause disruption today.

The agency issued a yellow weather warning, which is the least severe on a scale of three, with the storms expected to “move quickly eastwards”.

Parts of the South West have also been included in the warning.

The Met Office has said there is a chance of power cuts as well as public transport delays or cancelations.

It also warned of potential road closures and damage to trees and buildings.

It comes after the temperature reached 16.3C in St James’s Park in central London yesterday – provisionally making it the warmest New Year’s Day on record in the UK.

Meanwhile, the Met Office has also issued yellow warnings for wind and snow in north-east Scotland on Tuesday and Wednesday.

It said “frequent snow showers and gusts to severe gale force are expected… leading to travel disruption, particularly for higher routes”.