Social media users baffled as possible tornado spotted in Yorkshire

22 July 2025, 21:23

A possible tornado was spotted in York
A possible tornado was spotted in York. Picture: Sophie Lou

By Henry Moore

A video has been shared online of a possible tornado forming in Yorkshire.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The clip, taken above Marsden, near Huddersfield, on Monday shocked social media users, leaving many scratching their heads.

According to the Met Office, the video could indeed be of a tornado, or it could be a funnel cloud.

Funnel Clouds, sometimes called tuba, occur when a spinning vortex of cloud reaches towards the earth.

Read more: Exact date temperatures to rise to 27C after storms bring half a month’s rainfall in one day

These funnel clouds only become tornadoes when they touch the earth.

Responding the the viral clip, the Met Office said: "We've seen a few videos like this over recent days.

"When you think of tornadoes, you might imagine the massive twisters tearing through the central US.

"But did you know that the UK has one of the highest numbers of tornadoes per land area in the world?"

According to the forecaster, the UK usually sees around 35 tornadoes each year, although they are often small and rarely cause any damage.

The UK has experienced a rainy few days, but warm weather and sunshine are set to return soon, the Met Office predicts.

Warnings over rain applied to significant parts of the island of Ireland on Monday following a night of heavy downpours.

And the rest of the UK was not spared from downpours, with heavy rain battering much of the UK throughout the weekend and Monday.

But, according to the Met Office, the rainy weather is on its way out, with temperatures set to return to 27C by Friday.

