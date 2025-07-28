At least 17 dead as wildfires rip through Turkey

28 July 2025, 19:48

Firefighting efforts continue as forest blaze rages in Turkiye's Bursa
Firefighting efforts continue as forest blaze rages in Turkiye's Bursa. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Wildfires across Turkey have now killed at least 17 people, as scorching temperatures and strong winds cover much of Europe.

Two volunteer firefighters were killed battling the fires outside the city of Bursa in north-west Turkey on Monday, while another died earlier at the same site.

Huge fires around Bursa, Turkey's fourth-largest city, broke out over the weekend, leading to more than 3,500 people fleeing their homes.

Black smoke continues to cover much of the city, with several fires still ablaze.

Ground and aerial efforts continue for forest fires in Turkiye's Bursa
Ground and aerial efforts continue for forest fires in Turkiye's Bursa. Picture: Getty

Temperatures surpassed 50C in parts of Turkey on Monday, with dry conditions and strong winds fuelling the wildfires.

The fires around Bursa were among hundreds to have hit Turkey over the past month.

At least 44 fires were ablaze across Turkey on Sunday, forestry minister Ibrahim Yumakli said over the weekend.

He identified two fires in Bursa province, as well as blazes in Karabuk, north-west Turkey, and Kahramanmaras in the south, as the most serious.

Forest fire reignites in Bursa's Orhaneli due to strong winds
Forest fire reignites in Bursa's Orhaneli due to strong winds. Picture: Getty

The government declared disaster areas in two western provinces, Izmir and Bilecik.

Prosecutions have been launched against 97 people in 33 of Turkey's 81 provinces in relation to the fires, justice minister Yilmaz Tunc said.

A crowd of people gathered on Sunday evening outside a police station in the village of Harmancik, 57 kilometres (35 miles) south of Bursa, after learning a suspected arsonist was detained there.

The angry crowd demanded for the suspect to be handed over to them.

The crowd dispersed after police assured them a thorough investigation would be undertaken.

