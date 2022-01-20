Temperatures set to plummet as UK heads for coldest night of winter so far

20 January 2022, 18:26

Temperatures are set to plummet in both rural and urban areas
Temperatures are set to plummet in both rural and urban areas. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

Temperatures across the UK are expected to plummet this evening as England and Wales are set to have one of the coldest nights of the winter so far.

Parts of central England could see temperatures drop as low as -7C, with lows of -6C expected in parts of north and west England.

In Wales, temperatures could drop to -5C.

London will see slightly milder but still cold temperatures, with lows of around -2C expected.

According to the Met Office, many parts of England can expect a frosty night into Friday, owing to clear skies - particularly in rural areas in the south.

The weekend will be slightly milder but temperatures are still expected to be below average for the time of year, according to Met Office meteorologist Alex Deakin.

London can expect to see a temperature of around 6C, whilst northern England and particularly Scotland are expecting milder temperatures, with the latter even set to be in double figures.

However, although the weekend will generally be cloudy, areas of high pressure mean most of the UK will be dry, although there could be some rain further north.

Parts of the UK could also see a frosty start to Saturday, particularly eastern England, and it could also be foggy.

"High pressure continues to dominate our weather which means most of us are not going to see much rain at all this weekend," said Mr Deakin.

Whilst the north may be breezy, he said: "Further south, close to the high [pressure], the winds will be light, there could be some fog and some frost, but there's going to be quite a lot of cloud around, too."

The Met Office warned on Tuesday that the UK would be hit by a cold snap, with temperatures set to plummet on Wednesday and last until Sunday.

Brits were urged to check on vulnerable friends, relatives and neighbours by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

"Cold weather can have a serious impact on health, particularly for older people and those with heart and lung problems, as it increases the risks of heart attacks, strokes and chest infections," said Agostinho Sousa, consultant in public health medicine at the UKHSA.

"Remind vulnerable relatives and neighbours to heat their home to at least 18C - particularly if they have reduced mobility, are 65 or older, or have a health condition.

"Should they need to go outside, it's important for them to wear shoes with a good grip."

