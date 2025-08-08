Health warning issued as Tropical Storm Dexter brings 34C temperatures to the UK

8 August 2025, 11:17 | Updated: 8 August 2025, 13:07

Temperatures are increasing into next week
Temperatures are increasing into next week. Picture: Met Office/Alamy

By Henry Moore

A yellow heat health alert has been issued for parts of England on Monday as temperatures look set to soar above 30C.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The warning comes as the remnants of Tropical Storm Dexter bring scorching temperatures to the UK throughout next week, with highs of 34C possible.

The alert, issued by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), lasts from 12pm on Monday August 11 until 6pm on Wednesday August 13.

Brits can also expect warm, muggy nights as Storm Dexter brings "draws warm air up from the southwest across the UK", according to the Met Office.

Temperatures will begin to rise today (Friday), despite rain forecast for much of the north of England.

Read more: Households living near new pylons could get £250 a year off bills for a decade

A dramatic evening setting sun over the city with St Paul's Cathedral in view ending a warm Wednesday this week
A dramatic evening setting sun over the city with St Paul's Cathedral in view ending a warm Wednesday this week. Picture: Guy Corbishley/Alamy Live News

The Met Office forecasts highs of 26C for London and the southwest of England.

By Monday, temperatures are likely to be in the low 30Cs for much of England and Wales.

"We're confident that temperatures will increase markedly by the start of next week, reaching the low 30s Celsius in parts of England on Monday and perhaps the mid 30s in a few places on Tuesday," Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Steven Keates said.

"However, the length of this warm spell is still uncertain, and it is possible that high temperatures could persist further into next week, particularly in the south."

"Ex-Dexter sets the wheels in motion for an uptick in temperatures, but the weather patterns then maintaining any hot weather are rather more uncertain".

People walking with protective umbrellas in Hyde Park when temperatures hit 31C in mid-July
People walking with protective umbrellas in Hyde Park when temperatures hit 31C in mid-July. Picture: Stephen Chung / Alamy Live News

It comes after Storm Floris hit the UK on Monday this week, leaving more than 32,000 people across Scotland and the North East of England without power.

Dozens of flights were grounded while major disruption to rail, road and ferry travel was triggered as winds reaching up to 124mph were recorded in the Scottish Highlands.

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

Azaria Green, called her son a "sweet, funny boy with a cheeky smile", in a tribute.

Pictured: Boy, 4, killed by bus after walking out of hospital

Footage of two rare tiger cubs with their mother Yuki at Knowsley Safari

Watch: Rare Amur tiger cubs born at UK safari park for first time in nearly 30 years

The boat Mr Lowe mistook for migrants in fact crewed by ROW4MND, a team of four who are attempting to row from Land’s End to John O’Groats to raise money for motor neurone disease.

'Authorities alerted!' Charity rowing crew mistaken for ‘illegal migrants’ by Rupert Lowe

Michele Ann Joy Bourda, 59, reportedly went missing from her sunbed on Ofrynio beach

Husband of Brit missing in Greece hits out at police as he reveals he was 'laughed at' while begging for help in search
The family of a one-year-old girl who died on the Isle of Wight have paid tribute to her.

‘Fly high princess’: Family pay tribute to girl, one, who died as two arrested

Paul Harvey celebrates his £1 million lottery win.

Father who has battled cancer films heartwarming moment he tells son about his £1 million lottery win
Ofwat has appointed an interim chief executive to take over from the outgoing boss as the embattled regulator prepares to be abolished.

Ofwat appoints interim chief executive amid current boss stepping down

Stephen Burch (right) and his wife Katherine Burch (left) who were killed in a car collision.

Motorist, 81, pressed accelerator 'in error' and fatally hit retired couple in Wales

The remains of Fiongal Greenlaw-Meek, left, has still not been returned to his family after they received the wrong body.

Fears Brit Air India crash victim was 'cremated as someone else' after grieving family receives wrong remains
A mobile phone displays the nationwide public alert system test message on April 23, 2023 in Glastonbury, United Kingdom

Exact date millions of phones to sound emergency alarm in Government test

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News