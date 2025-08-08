Health warning issued as Tropical Storm Dexter brings 34C temperatures to the UK

Temperatures are increasing into next week. Picture: Met Office/Alamy

By Henry Moore

A yellow heat health alert has been issued for parts of England on Monday as temperatures look set to soar above 30C.

The warning comes as the remnants of Tropical Storm Dexter bring scorching temperatures to the UK throughout next week, with highs of 34C possible.

The alert, issued by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), lasts from 12pm on Monday August 11 until 6pm on Wednesday August 13.

Brits can also expect warm, muggy nights as Storm Dexter brings "draws warm air up from the southwest across the UK", according to the Met Office.

Brighter skies for many on Friday 😎 pic.twitter.com/BtcdH6bWXJ — Met Office (@metoffice) August 7, 2025

Temperatures will begin to rise today (Friday), despite rain forecast for much of the north of England.

A dramatic evening setting sun over the city with St Paul's Cathedral in view ending a warm Wednesday this week. Picture: Guy Corbishley/Alamy Live News

The Met Office forecasts highs of 26C for London and the southwest of England.

By Monday, temperatures are likely to be in the low 30Cs for much of England and Wales.

"We're confident that temperatures will increase markedly by the start of next week, reaching the low 30s Celsius in parts of England on Monday and perhaps the mid 30s in a few places on Tuesday," Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Steven Keates said.

Temperatures are on the rise this weekend 🌡️



We could see temperatures into the low 30's by Monday 👇 pic.twitter.com/T6Ky7qU5uq — Met Office (@metoffice) August 7, 2025

"However, the length of this warm spell is still uncertain, and it is possible that high temperatures could persist further into next week, particularly in the south."

"Ex-Dexter sets the wheels in motion for an uptick in temperatures, but the weather patterns then maintaining any hot weather are rather more uncertain".

People walking with protective umbrellas in Hyde Park when temperatures hit 31C in mid-July. Picture: Stephen Chung / Alamy Live News

It comes after Storm Floris hit the UK on Monday this week, leaving more than 32,000 people across Scotland and the North East of England without power.

Dozens of flights were grounded while major disruption to rail, road and ferry travel was triggered as winds reaching up to 124mph were recorded in the Scottish Highlands.