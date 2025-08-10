UK braces for fourth summer heatwave as temperatures to climb above 30C on Monday

10 August 2025, 14:04

Temperatures will soar next week.
Temperatures will soar next week. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Temperatures will soar above 30C in parts of the UK by Monday, with another exceptionally hot spell bringing a yellow health alert.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A fine day on Sunday will be followed by “strong August sunshine” for England and Wales in the new week, with even the chance of isolated thunderstorms developing, the Met Office said.

The forecaster previously said temperatures could reach the mid-30s across central, southern and eastern areas of the country in the coming days, and another heatwave was possible in some areas.

The UK Health Security Agency has issued a yellow heat health alert from 12pm on Monday until 6pm on Wednesday, covering London, Yorkshire and the Humber, the East Midlands, east of England, the South East and South West.

Read more: UK family of four, including twins, dead after crash on holiday in Portugal

There could be a significant impact across health and social care services, including the potential for a rise in deaths, particularly among those aged 65 and over or with health conditions.

Tom Morgan, meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “[There is] definitely a north-south split in the weather [on Monday].

“Quite cloudy across Scotland, Northern Ireland and parts of northern England, the rain tending to come and go, but most persistent in western Scotland.

“Otherwise, England and Wales seeing mostly sunny skies, although there will be more in the way of high level cloud out there compared to on Sunday, so the sunshine [will be] hazy at times.”

Most areas of the country will have temperatures in the mid to high-20s on Monday, while some spots around London and the South East could have highs of 31C.

There will be lots of blue sky and sunshine for “the vast majority” of the UK on Sunday, with temperatures feeling noticeably warmer nationwide but particularly across northern areas thanks to a lighter breeze, Mr Morgan said.

Highs of 28C are possible in London while temperatures will be comfortably into the mid-20s elsewhere.

The heatwave threshold is met when a location records at least three consecutive days with maximum temperatures exceeding a designated value, according to the Met Office.

This is 25C for most of the UK, but rises to 28C in London and its surrounding area, where temperatures are typically higher.

Emergency services are already having to respond to the rising heat and ongoing dry conditions.

Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service said they had declared a major incident on Saturday as about 100 firefighters battled a fire in Holt Heath, near Wimborne, while crews have continued tackling a large blaze at Newton Heath, near Swanage, which has been burning since last Sunday.

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

Number of jobless benefit claimants aged 50-plus reaches 1.99 million

Number of jobless benefit claimants aged 50-plus reaches almost 2 million

Thetford Town Youth Football Club has paid tribute to the Serrano family which died in a collision in Portugal

UK family of four, including twins, dead after crash on holiday in Portugal

Oasis front Liam Gallagher is letting his brother Paul, who has been charged with rape, stay at his £4m mansion ahead of a court appearance, reports claim.

Liam Gallagher shows support for brother charged with rape and lets him stay at £4m pad

Holt, Dorset, UK. 9th August 2025. UK Weather. Aerial view towards the large heath fire which has broken out at Holt Heath in Dorset as smoke rises in to the air. Picture Credit: Graham Hunt/Alamy Live News

Homes evacuated as major incident declared in Dorset due to wildfires

A woman in her 60s has died after being rescued at sea near a popular British beach.

Woman in 60s dies after being pulled from sea at popular UK beach

Hundreds of arrests have been made as part of what the Government called a “week-long crackdown” on asylum seekers taking jobs for delivery firms.

Hundreds arrested in week-long crackdown on suspected illegal working

Police officers form a barrier in front of counter-protesters separating them from the Stand Up to Racism rally outside the Britannia International Hotel in Canary Wharf, London, where asylum seekers are planned to be housed.

Arrests made as protests take place outside asylum hotels across UK

Four metro mayors have written to Yorkshire Water’s chair to express 'serious concerns' over reports of undisclosed extra pay to the chief executive via an offshore parent company.

Mayors warn Yorkshire Water of ‘serious concerns’ over undisclosed CEO pay

Counter-protesters to the Stand Up to Racism rally outside the Britannia International Hotel

Council leader urges protesters to act in a 'peaceful manner' amid concerns protests could be ‘hijacked by agitators'
Terminal One at Manchester Airport.

Man dies after plunging from roof of car park at Manchester Airport

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News