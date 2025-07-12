Third heatwave of the summer set to peak today with 34C temperatures as hosepipe bans and health warnings in force

A woman using a hand fan to cool down while queuing in the scorching heat in Wimbledon Park. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

The third heatwave of the summer is set to peak today with temperatures of 34C in parts of the UK amid a series of health alerts and hosepipe bans.

Temperatures reached 34.7C at Astwood Bank, near Worcester, on Friday, the Met Office said, with similar or even higher temperatures expected in parts of the UK this afternoon.

Wales recorded its hottest day of the year with 32.4C in Cardiff’s Bute Park, with temperatures widely reaching the high 20s across the country.

Amber heat health alerts have been issued for the Midlands and southern and eastern England until 9am on Monday, warning of the potential for a rise in deaths, particularly among those aged 65 and over or with health conditions.

A warm start to Saturday with any low cloud in the east soon breaking up to leave plenty of strong sunshine ☀️ pic.twitter.com/WGVBnR2rLx — Met Office (@metoffice) July 11, 2025

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) also has yellow alerts in place until Monday for the North East, North West and Yorkshire and Humber.

“It might be plus or minus half a degree higher or lower (on Saturday), probably maybe a little bit higher, but that’s going to be the peak as then temperatures start coming down a little bit through the second half of the weekend as low pressure slowly starts to edge in,” meteorologist Greg Dewhurst said.

Households in Yorkshire became the first in the UK to be hit with a hosepipe ban, after months of extremely hot and dry weather across England.

People shield from the sun under an umbrella, on the Millennium Bridge in London. Picture: Alamy

Customers who ignore the ban could face fines of up to £1,000, but the utility previously said “we hope it won’t come to that” as it urged households to help conserve water by sticking to the restrictions.

Restrictions on using hosepipes for activities such as watering the garden, cleaning cars and filling paddling pools, are part efforts to protect supplies in the face of yet more dry weather forecast for the coming weeks.

A person sunbathes in Greenwich Park, London. Picture: Alamy

South East Water said demand for drinking water had reached “record levels since May”, adding: “This situation has left us with no choice but to restrict the use of hosepipes and sprinklers, so we can help our reservoirs and underground water storage recover.”

Meanwhile, fire chiefs have urged people to stay safe as they warned of the increased risk of wildfires and drowning during the heatwave.

The National Fire Chiefs Council (NFCC) asked people not to enter water to try to cool down and urged parents and carers to ensure children are supervised around water at all times.

Rear View of Couple Sitting on the Beach Under a Yellow Umbrella During Hot Summer Weather. Picture: Alamy

Phil Garrigan, NFCC chairman, said: “We are urging people to take simple but vital safety precautions to protect themselves and their loved ones during this period of hot, dry weather.“Our experience tells us that wildfires can start in an instant and escalate rapidly. That’s why we’re asking everyone to stay alert and act responsibly.”

It comes after 80 firefighters were called to tackle a grass fire on Rainham Road in Rainham, Kent, on Thursday.

The Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) has urged people to drink water regularly, seek shade and use sunscreen.

Steve Cole, policy director at RoSPA, said: “Heat is no longer just a holiday perk, it’s a growing public health risk.

“We’re seeing more frequent and intense heatwaves, both in the UK and globally, and the data shows a clear rise in heat-related illness and fatalities.”