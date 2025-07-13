Heatwave continues across UK as temperatures set to dip on Monday

By Rose Morelli

Hot weather will continue across the UK on Sunday, with possible highs of 31C in the Southwest.

Temperatures are expected to dip again on Monday morning, however, as a front of low pressure arrives from the Atlantic Ocean.

The front could bring rain and showers to several areas across the country, and is expected to bring temperatures back down to between 18-24C.

The East of the country will remain warmer throughout Monday than the rest of the country, but the Atlantic front is expected to reach the area by Tuesday.

Amber health alerts for Sunday are in place across the Midlands, Southern and Eastern England until 9:00am on Monday.

Less severe yellow warnings are also still in place for areas like the North East, North West, Yorkshire and The Humber.

Temperatures are expected to reach 30C in London and the South East by Sunday afternoon - but some earlier relief is likely to be felt on the South coast, as Brighton and Bournemouth are expected to only receive maximum temperatures of 23C.

However, it’s thought that some areas of the country could see heatwave number four hit by the end of next week.

The Met Office has reported that temperatures London and the South East could creep back up to around 25C on Thursday and Friday next week.

This weekend, households in Yorkshire became the first in the UK to be hit with a hosepipe ban, after months of extremely hot and dry weather across England.