Heatwave continues across UK as temperatures set to dip on Monday

13 July 2025, 09:35

Festival goers shield from the sun during the heatwave
Festival goers shield from the sun during the heatwave. Picture: Getty
Rose Morelli

By Rose Morelli

Hot weather will continue across the UK on Sunday, with possible highs of 31C in the Southwest.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Temperatures are expected to dip again on Monday morning, however, as a front of low pressure arrives from the Atlantic Ocean.

The front could bring rain and showers to several areas across the country, and is expected to bring temperatures back down to between 18-24C.

The East of the country will remain warmer throughout Monday than the rest of the country, but the Atlantic front is expected to reach the area by Tuesday.

Read More: Brits braced for 32C weekend scorcher as hosepipe bans begin with summer’s third heatwave gripping nation

Read More: Water firms to impose surge pricing during heatwaves and droughts

Amber health alerts for Sunday are in place across the Midlands, Southern and Eastern England until 9:00am on Monday.

Less severe yellow warnings are also still in place for areas like the North East, North West, Yorkshire and The Humber.

Temperatures are expected to reach 30C in London and the South East by Sunday afternoon - but some earlier relief is likely to be felt on the South coast, as Brighton and Bournemouth are expected to only receive maximum temperatures of 23C.

However, it’s thought that some areas of the country could see heatwave number four hit by the end of next week.

The Met Office has reported that temperatures London and the South East could creep back up to around 25C on Thursday and Friday next week.

This weekend, households in Yorkshire became the first in the UK to be hit with a hosepipe ban, after months of extremely hot and dry weather across England.

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

The back of a police officer

Man, 50, dies and others seriously injured following five-vehicle collision on the M1

Heidi Alexander walking

Signs for EV chargers to be fitted on major roads

A farmer drives a tractor during the harvest of the spring barley, in a field, near the village of Washingborough, in the Lincolnshire, east of England.

'All a bit of a disaster': Yorkshire farmer tells of hot weather impact as 'thousands of pounds go down the drain'
People marching with drums

Tens of thousands take part in Twelfth celebrations in scorching temperatures

People take part in a protest in Parliament Square, London, to call for de-proscription of Palestine Action.

Police arrest more than 70 protestors after latest demonstrations in support of Palestine Action
The source of the Erith scrapyard blaze has not yet been confirmed

150 firefighters rush to southeast London as massive blaze rips through three-storey warehouse
Baitings Reservoir in Yorkshire has hit its lowest level in a decade, prompting hosepipe bans across the county

Water firms to impose surge pricing during heatwaves and droughts

Artur went missing after running away from school.

Missing boy, 11, found after 'hundreds of locals' joined frantic search

A British woman died after cosmetic surgery at a hospital in Izmir, Turkey.

British woman, 30, died day after liposuction and tummy tuck surgery in Turkey

Ladybirds have been swarming the UK amid the heatwaves.

Ladybirds swarm across Britain in biggest plague since 1976

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News