UK to break record for hottest day of year second day in a row amid ‘danger to life’ warning and 33C heatwave

The UK could break its record for the warmest day of the year for the second day in a row, with temperatures up to 33C forecast. Picture: Met Office/Getty

By Josef Al Shemary

The UK could break its record for the warmest day of the year for the second day in a row, with temperatures up to 33C forecast.

Temperatures reached as high as 32.2C in Kew, west London, on Thursday, amid an amber heat-health alert for all regions in England.

It means the UK could break the record for the hottest day of the year just one day after it was broken on Thursday, as temperatures of 33C are forecast.

The previous hottest day of the year was last Friday, when the mercury hit 29.4C in Santon Downham, Suffolk.

The amber alert, issued by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) for the first time since September 2023, is in force until 9am on Monday.

It warns "significant impacts are likely" across health and social care services because of high temperatures, including a rise in deaths, particularly among those aged 65 and over or people with health conditions.

Many of us will wake to a warm and humid start on Friday, with temperatures soon rising beneath sunny skies across the country ☀️



Cloudier towards the west, with a few light showers spreading across Wales and South West England through the morning 🌦️ pic.twitter.com/nUfLOM4h44 — Met Office (@metoffice) June 19, 2025

Meanwhile, temperatures are forecast to reach the low 30s and could potentially hit 33C on Friday, the Met Office said.

And by Friday afternoon a number of areas are expected to have passed the heatwave criteria, Met Office weather forecaster Dan Stroud said.

An official heatwave is recorded when areas reach a certain temperature for three consecutive days, with thresholds varying from 25C to 28C in different parts of the UK.

Mr Stroud said: "We're expecting the hot and dry conditions to continue, it does turn a little bit hazier in the west during the course of Friday, we're still expecting temperatures to reach the low 30s, 31C, 32C fairly widely, maybe seeing 33C."

Sunbathers enjoy the heat in St James' Park on June 19, 2025 in London, United Kingdom. Picture: Getty

A group of tourists from France relaxes in the dappled shade in St James's Park on June 19, 2025 in London, United Kingdom. Picture: Getty

Increasing amounts of cloud will move in from the west on Saturday, with a chance of showers, some which could be thundery in North Wales and north-west England, while eastern areas will see another dry and hot day, he added.

Temperatures will be in the low 30s, and probably be the peak of the hot spell on Saturday, as 34C is possible, still below the June record of 35.6C in 1976.

Sunday will be another very warm day in the south and east probably in the late 20s, elsewhere it will be cooler, with temperatures in the mid 20s, Mr Stroud said.

It comes after a warning has been issued as firefighters have responded to more than 500 wildfires across England and Wales this year so far.

As of Thursday, 564 wildfire incidents have been responded to by English and Welsh fire and rescue services so far this year, which is a 717% increase on the same period in 2024, and more than double the number seen in 2022 which went on to be the worst year on record for wildfires, the National Fire Chiefs Council (NFCC) said.

The NFCC is now urging caution among members of the public when enjoying the outdoors in a bid to prevent further spikes in incidents.