UK sea temperatures continue to skyrocket after Spring heatwaves

22 May 2025, 17:01

Beach goers enjoy the sun on a bright and sunny Spring afternoon
Beach goers enjoy the sun on a bright and sunny Spring afternoon. Picture: Alamy
Rose Morelli

By Rose Morelli

Temperatures in the sea surrounding the UK have soared after warm temperatures this Spring, with some areas reaching 4C higher than normal.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Experts are worried the significant temperature raise could have implications for marine wildlife, as well as people swimming.

The marine heatwave has lasted much longer than average. Marine heatwaves typically tend to last between two and three weeks - this heatwave is currently standing at two and a half months.

Starting to warm in March, sea temperatures in April and May were the highest recorded since records began 45 years ago.

The areas most affected are around the west coast, particularly around Cornwall and Ireland, where temperature changes of +4C have been recorded in some areas.

Read More: Spring heatwave to break UK records for April and May

Read More: UK at risk of droughts and wildfires as country heading for driest spring in over a century

The average temperature rise across the whole of the west coast is +2.5C, and temperature changes of +2-3C have been recorded in Scottish waters.

The east coast is cooler, varying between +1C and +3C, but this is due to cooler waters flushing south from the North and Celtic Seas.

Water from the North Sea has travelled south and brought temperatures on the east coast down with it, but

The temperature change is measured against temperatures on an average day between 1982-2011.

Scientists expect 2025 to be one of the hottest years on record for air temperature.

A marine heatwave is defined as a surge in average temperature that exceeds 5 days. In the UK, the threshold for a marine heatwave in May is 11.3C.

On May 19, the average sea surface temperature reached 12.9C.

It’s unclear exactly how these temperature changes will affect marine life long-term - but for now, the temperature threshold marine life can no longer tolerate has not been reached.

Increased temperatures could cause harmful blooms of algae however, which can impact the biome and food chain of affected areas of water.

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

St Michael's Hospital in Bristol

Huge blaze erupts at Bristol maternity hospital as black smoke fills the sky

The train crashed into the tractor shortly before 11am.

Man arrested after train hits tractor on level crossing leaving six injured

Frankfort Arms in west London

London pub threatened with closure after staff ‘downplayed’ stabbing incident

Metropolitan Police TSG officers form a cordon to keep BNP and UAF supporters separate at a rally in London opposite Parliament.

Police officers should be same biological sex as person being strip searched, new guidance states
Teachers striking for better pay and working conditions.

Millions of teachers and doctors to receive 4% pay rise as ministers reveal public sector wage increases
Passport Control at Gatwick Airport Near London england UK Britain

Net migration to UK down by half to 431,000 in 2024 compared with year before

Jade Daramell died instantly during a dive near Durham.

'No equipment failure' in case of 'veteran' skydiver who fell 10,000ft to death, inquest told
Missing Jay Slater witness found 'holidaying' in Tenerife as inquest hears Jay, 19, died with alcohol in his system

Missing Jay Slater witness found 'holidaying' in Tenerife as inquest hears Jay, 19, died with drugs in system
In the tribunal’s ruling, the judge said that “reactions from others, verbally or as a gesture, can [have] a damning effect on his self-esteem and anxiety”

Sighing at a colleague can count as workplace harassment, tribunal rules

The thinktank report says inclusion and diversity training should become part of the national curriculum as standard

Schoolchildren should be taught diversity in ‘new era of racial inclusion’, says think tank

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News