UK set for bank holiday washout after driest Spring in more than 50 years

23 May 2025, 17:46

The UK is set for a rainy weekend
The UK is set for a rainy weekend. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

The UK is set for a bank holiday washout as rain batters much of England and Wales following one of the driest Springs on record.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Spring has so far been sunny and dry with above average sunshine and temperatures reaching the mid to high 20Cs.

However, rain will push in from the west on Friday night and is forecast to affect the whole country.

Temperatures are dropping to around average but winds could make it feel cooler.

Most places will reach the mid-to-high teens during the weekend and parts of the south-east may get up to around 21C or 22C.

Met Office meteorologist Becky Mitchell said: “This is a wetter end to the final week of spring.”

Read more: Major incident declared as firefighters tackle recycling warehouse fire

She added: “The weather has been very dry and settled in recent weeks, some parts of the country haven’t had any rain for about 30 days, so it’s all set to change over the Bank Holiday weekend.

“Perhaps welcome rain for some areas that have been dry for quite a long period of time”.

Clouds will cover much of the UK on Saturday and there will be some heavy showers in a few spots, particularly the north, she said.

Most areas should see around five to 10mm but that could reach 25 to 30mm in western Scotland.

The previous dry weather means there is no risk of flooding.

Another band of heavy rain will move in from the west on Saturday evening and it will clear eastwards on Sunday morning.

There will be scattered showers and sunny spells for most during Sunday day.

Heavy winds are expected to pick up on Saturday night into Sunday too.

There are no weather warnings in force but the winds could reach at 50mph in some northern areas.

They could create “tricky conditions” for campers and others venturing outdoors during the long weekend, Ms Mitchell cautioned.

The meteorologist said: “It will be quite windy Sunday and Monday so probably won’t feel particularly warm but it’s not particularly cold either.”

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

The deaf TikTok star died after ingesting a poison

Deaf TikTok star’s death was ‘avoidable’, says family

The Belfast rappers mockingly refer to Badenoch as a 'wally' that thinks she is 'fooling everybody' in their latest single The Recap

Kneecap mock Kemi Badenoch in new track days after terrorism charge against band member

Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue are tackling the warehouse blaze

Major incident declared as firefighters tackle recycling warehouse fire

woman use phone scan barcode or QR codes to pay credit card bill after receiving document invoice. payment, receive, paying electricity, digital payme

How much will my energy bills be and how can I save money?

Dog owners have their “nurturing drive” fulfilled by looking after their pets, research has found

Rise of couples 'choosing to have pets instead of babies'

The dolls have become a viral fashion accessory since being seen worn by celebrities including Rihanna and Kim Kardashian.

Fan fury as viral Labubu dolls pulled from UK stores over 'safety concerns'

The boys had been riding a motorbike on Lower Broughton Road, Salford

Two boys, 16 and 17, ‘riding same motorbike’ killed in crash with car

Photovoltaic panels installed on a rooftop with chimney and skylights, harnessing solar power for sustainable energy generation

Energy provider launches solar scheme to save customers £200 a year

Ayla Mellek, 20, was body-slammed to the ground by a "massive" man while walking on Mile End canal.

Men deliberately body-slamming women as more cases of 'violent' trend emerge in London

Gloucester services, with its farm shop and fresh produce, has been named as Britain's favourite service station

UK's 'best and worst' service stations ranked - Is one of the best near you?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News