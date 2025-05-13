UK set for driest spring on record, Met Office says as Brits brace for 10 days with no rain

By Alice Brooker

The UK is set to see its driest spring in 100 years, the Met Office has said, with risk of a looming summer drought.

The Met Office has reported that this spring is currently running at the driest since records began, and with conditions expected to continue across the UK for another 10 days.

The Environment Agency has also reported that there is a “medium” risk of summer drought, with a hosepipe ban possible, despite there being some measurable rain in other parts of the UK.

May rainfall accumulations were found to be way below average, as the UK average rainfall accumulation was just 80mm so far this spring, compared to an average of 229mm.

April was also logged as the sunniest on record in the UK, following the third sunniest March ever.

Some areas, including parts of Greater London, Hampshire, Greater Manchester, Lancashire and Yorkshire have had 20 days without a drop of rain.

Regarding the risk of a house pipe ban, the Environment Agency said: "While there are currently no plans for hosepipe bans, if the prolonged dry weather continues, water companies may need to implement their dry weather plans in the weeks and months ahead."

The UK's last recorded drought was during the summer of 2022, with hosepipe bans for 19 million customers.

The EA's deputy director of water Richard Thompson said: "The changing climate means we will see more summer droughts in the coming decades.

"The last two years were some of the wettest on record for England but drier conditions at the start of this year mean a drought is a possibility and we need to be prepared."

The warning comes after England saw its driest start to spring in March and April since 1956, with half the expected rainfall in April and only a quarter of the long-term average in March, Met Office figures show.

Across England, reservoirs are 84% full - below the 90% levels seen at the end of April in the 2022 drought year.