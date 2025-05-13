UK set for driest spring on record, Met Office says as Brits brace for 10 days with no rain

13 May 2025, 18:19 | Updated: 13 May 2025, 18:24

New shoot of plant in dry cracked clay mud in dried up lake bed / riverbed caused by prolonged drought in summer in hot weather temperatures
May rainfall accumulations were found to be way below average. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Brooker

The UK is set to see its driest spring in 100 years, the Met Office has said, with risk of a looming summer drought.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Met Office has reported that this spring is currently running at the driest since records began, and with conditions expected to continue across the UK for another 10 days.

The Environment Agency has also reported that there is a “medium” risk of summer drought, with a hosepipe ban possible, despite there being some measurable rain in other parts of the UK.

May rainfall accumulations were found to be way below average, as the UK average rainfall accumulation was just 80mm so far this spring, compared to an average of 229mm.

Read more: Thunderstorms to sweep UK as Met Office issues yellow weather warning

Read more: Thunderstorms lash parts of England as Scotland sees warmest day of year

Hosepipe
A "medium risk" of summer drought means there could be a hosepipe ban this summer . Picture: Alamy

April was also logged as the sunniest on record in the UK, following the third sunniest March ever.

Some areas, including parts of Greater London, Hampshire, Greater Manchester, Lancashire and Yorkshire have had 20 days without a drop of rain.

Regarding the risk of a house pipe ban, the Environment Agency said: "While there are currently no plans for hosepipe bans, if the prolonged dry weather continues, water companies may need to implement their dry weather plans in the weeks and months ahead."

The UK's last recorded drought was during the summer of 2022, with hosepipe bans for 19 million customers.

The EA's deputy director of water Richard Thompson said: "The changing climate means we will see more summer droughts in the coming decades.

"The last two years were some of the wettest on record for England but drier conditions at the start of this year mean a drought is a possibility and we need to be prepared."

The warning comes after England saw its driest start to spring in March and April since 1956, with half the expected rainfall in April and only a quarter of the long-term average in March, Met Office figures show.

Across England, reservoirs are 84% full - below the 90% levels seen at the end of April in the 2022 drought year.

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

Iceland has said it will be closing shops in some parts of the country

All the shops that Iceland is closing

Ex-prison officer jailed over relationship with inmate at Lindholme Prison, Doncaster

Female prison officer jailed for sending love letters and sneaking into cupboard with inmate
.

Greek authorities delay inquest into death of British police officer in Kavos

A desperate hunt for a missing boy, 4, is underway after the child went missing in a seaside town.

Woman, 23, arrested for 'wasting police time' after officers find boy, 4, who 'vanished' from seaside town
Nissan car dealership

Nissan to shut seven factories and slash 20,000 jobs globally in bid to cut costs

Marks and Spencer on Oxford Street in London.

M&S admits customers' personal data was stolen by hackers in cyber attack

.

‘It’s not worth the high’: Ketamine addicts getting younger and showing more severe signs of bladder issues
ROMANIA NATO DACIA SPRING EXERCICE

Three Belgian soldiers injured in training exercise in Scotland

Police officers search a bin in Kentish Town, north London. Police are investigating a fire at Sir Keir Starmer's house in north London.

Police probe suspected arson attacks on Keir Starmer’s north London home

A veteran said one alleged victim was “clearly a child, not even close to fighting age”.

UK special forces handcuffed and shot child, veterans allege

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News